Monday’s school board meeting featured heavy conversations regarding the city, school district, and the developers of new residential projects.
During the first half of the meeting Patterson High School math teacher, George Crawford was at the lectern addressing the board in regards to the current math curriculum. Crawford was seeking a math curriculum reform. He said that the current structure of Math 1, 2 and 3 according to grade levels was hindering a proper math education. Crawford also stated that the curriculum was implemented against the wishes of the PHS Math Department. He also said that only requiring 3 years of math has created dilemmas that often result in lowering subject material to valueless levels.
“We have juniors in math 3 who recently just tested at the 6th and 5th grade math levels,” said Crawford. “Since it’s a 3 year graduation requirement, the pressure to not fail them is such that you have to destroy the program to such a low level that it’s just worthless.”
Crawford did call the current program in place for advanced students, “a very solid math education,” but asked the board to take a serious look at adjusting the Math 1, 2 and 3 program.
“The district really needs to look back into this and these upcoming decisions about curriculum, and listen to the Math Department. The district made these choices against our wishes and it’s been a total disaster. Please do something…There’s people on the school board who took math with me, they were my students and you know that we once had a nice, rigorous, thorough math program. [Current] College Prep Math isn’t college prep, if I made a college prep math those kids wouldn’t get a diploma.”
Patterson Association of Teachers president, Mary Crawford was next to address the board during the Presentations by Employee Organizations, Student Organizations or community segment. Crawford expressed the relevance of having representation for PAT and CSEA during the search for the new Superintendent, which both associations are currently not a part of.
“Both [CSEA President] Christina Garcia and myself believe we should be at the table [during interviews] because we have to work so closely with the new Superintendent and our Assistant Superintendent’s that we currently have,” said Crawford. “[When past Superintendents were hired], union presidents were at the table. Because we have to work with them, we need to be there and listen to these people give you our opinion at least. We don’t have to be voting members but we should be there so that we could give you our guidance. I really hope that you’ll consider it. I know Phil [Alfano] disagrees with me, but we do work together and we need to continue to work together otherwise we are going to have bad times that we’ve had in the past.”
CSEA President Christina Garcia echoed Mary Crawford’s statement while joining the discussion remotely.
“We do things with the Superintendent on different aspects of the district and I do think it’s important to have our opinions at the table,” said Garcia. “I was told to reach out to you each individually but we did speak about it at our chapter meeting and our members feel that we should have a seat at that panel.”
Garcia also spoke about the recent active shooter training that took place for PJUSD employees.
“I would like to thank the County for bringing that in and for our district for allowing that to happen, it was such an incredible training,” said Garcia. “I’ve been in the school district for so many years and that unfortunately is the most important training that we can be a part of during these times. Even though everything was mock scenarios, it sure got our heart pumping realizing that there was people on the campus and blanks being shot-off. I’m not somebody that looks like I run on a daily basis but you better believe I was running that day. So thank you guys so much.”
School Board President, Amanda Lozano called for a moment of silence for Patterson resident and community activist, Mr. Frank Bettencourt.
“Mr. Frank Bettencourt was a teacher at PHS from 1958 until his retirement in 1992,” said Lozano following the silence. “He served his community in a number of ways, including President of the Patterson Association of Teachers, Director of the Lions Club Speech Contest, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Council, Patterson City Council Member, Mayor of Patterson, Democratic State Central Community Delegate in 1976 and many more areas of public service.”
Patterson Education Foundations’ Michael Saunders and Christina Anders announced the winners of their teachers grant which was spread across the district to five different teachers that will use them for programs such as Rising Sun’s cooking class and Patterson High School’s music department opera experience. The duo also gave some information regarding the non-profit and it’s next fundraiser in Stockton.
“We are the Patterson Education Foundation,” said Anders. “We’re a non-profit whose goal it is to raise funds to support students, teachers and staff by enhancing the educational programs in our community here in Patterson.”
Anders said that so far this year the non-profit has given to the Imagination Library, Kids Helping Kids Washington DC trip, Every Student Succeeding, and five teacher grants.
“Congratulations to our grant participants who attained those grants for the 21-22 school year,” said Saunders. “[After a two year hiatus] we are going to be back for our 6th annual Education Foundation Fundraiser Golf Tournament and Luncheon which is going to take place June 13 at the Stockton Brookside Country Club.”
Saunders said the tournament will be starting at 8:30 a.m. with a luncheon and raffle following at 1:30 p.m.
“We’d like to invite the community and board members to attend. The luncheon is $30 and you could also buy raffle tickets if you wish. The registration can be found at friendsofpef.org.”
The second half of the school board meeting consisted of conversation regarding the development of homes in the city and the challenges that will come with making sure new students have schools that they can attend, especially with most schools currently operating at above capacity. Superintendent Phil Alfano released a statement that reads, in part, “…throughout this process, our district has also sought to engage city staff and council directly in an effort to answer our questions and address valid concerns about the impact these residential projects will have on our schools. I want to make it clear that we are not against development, but we also don’t want to go back to the days where families were forced onto year-round scheduling and shoddy portable to house students impacted by poorly mitigated residential development.”
It’s worth noting that towards the end of the meeting the school board approved the donation of a Semi-Truck from Bronco Winery to the PHS Logistics and Transportation Department. The Department has made national (and even overseas in Tokyo) waves recently for their program that teaches students how to safely get behind the wheel. Teacher Dave Dein has been featured on Fox and Friends and other news outlets multiple times and the department is expected to be featured more predominantly in meetings to come. Updates regarding what this donation means for the department will come soon.
