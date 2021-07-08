PJUSD: Meet new Las Palmas Vice Principal, Amy Trinta

Las Palmas Elementary School has a new Vice Principal, and her name is Amy Trinta. Trinta has been working for the Patterson Joint Unified School District for close to 20 years as a teacher and educational advocate having served on different panels and committees over the years. Trinta is from nearby Gustine, and started her teaching career at Northmead, then eventually made her way to Las Palmas.
She attended Sonoma State University where she completed her undergraduate program and then transferred to UC Davis to pursue her Teaching Credential and her master’s degree in Credentialing Education.
“This will be my seventeenth year,” said Trinta. “I started here in Patterson at Northmead [where I taught] for four years and then when Walnut Grove opened, we went from a year-round to traditional schedule and that's when I moved to Las Palmas.”
Trinta’s affinity towards teaching started when she was in fourth grade and her teacher, Mrs. Dompling taught her and her classmates that they could become anything they wanted to and attend any universities they wanted. That piece of advice gave Trinta the motivation to work towards becoming a teacher and inspire other students to pursue their passions.
“My fourth-grade teacher made me want to be a teacher. I [knew] I wanted to be a teacher or a nurse, but I can’t do needles, or I’ll pass out,” said a laughing Trinta. “She [Mrs. Dompling] was awesome. About thirteen or fourteen years ago I remember reading a feature article about her in the Modesto Bee. From there I was able to reach out to her via email, I looked her up and told her I was teaching.”
The email led to Trinta being able to see her fourth-grade inspiration and she was surprised that her role model remembered the young student she inspired many years ago. Trinta’s type of ‘you can be anything and do anything’ mentality that inspired her in fourth grade is the same reason the district currently has the No Excuses University, so that it can be an inspiration and motivation to other students as it was to her.
“Mrs. Dompling actually remembered me, and she was just awesome. I didn’t know what I was going to do, and I know most little kids [that age] don’t know what they’re going to do or they kind of do know but she just really pushed that ‘you can do anything and be whatever’ mentality. She was very inspirational and that’s why our district implements the No Excuses University. I’m a big believer in that because someone did that for me. To be able to give students the opportunity and give them the belief that they can do whatever they want when they grow up whether that's college or trade school, that’s a really big deal.”
As a teacher, she often found herself in other roles on boards and committees. One of those committees led to her being able to work more closely with administration and she realized she absolutely loved working with them, prompting her to go back to school so that she could become an administrator herself.
“I worked closely with Admin [on one of the committees I was a part of] doing Professional Development and I loved it,” said Trinta. “I realized that it was something I was interested in and loved. Obviously, I love school and if I could be a professional student then I would do it.”
Trinta is grateful that the opportunity to work at Las Palmas as the Vice Principal, where she has been teaching for several years is a unique opportunity. She looks forward to continuing the work that has been put in place by prior administration and that she has received great support from the current Principal at Las Palmas, Teresa Murillo.
“I want to continue the work that has been put in place by our prior administration. The past two years have been crazy, and I taught through the pandemic and taught from home and everything from online to blended learning and I’m just excited to have the students back on campus. It was great to have them there at the end of the school year and I’m excited we get to start in-person in the fall and rebuild that community… [Teresa Murillo] has been in the district for Thirty years. I know that she just got recognized for that and she was our Assistant Principal a couple of years ago. I got to work closely with her, and I was sad when she left [due to movement] but when she came back to Las Palmas as Principal, I was excited and so was everyone else. She’s a great leader and she and I work well together. I think we are going to be a good team.”
Trinta loves spending time with her family. She has a husband and two children, an 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. She loves spending as much time as possible with them and looks forward to the future.
“Anything we do together is fun. We love going to the beach and traveling when we can, obviously last year we couldn’t leave the house and I was going crazy,” said Trinta. “...I think getting this position at the site I already work at is a really unique opportunity. Just knowing the school and knowing the kids and their families, I’m really lucky that I get to be an administrator at the school that I’ve been working at for quite a few years, and I’ve known so many kids and taught so many siblings and when a lot of them found out that I got the position they seemed happy. Everyone was really welcoming and seemed really excited about it. I’m excited that I get to stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.