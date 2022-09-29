PJUSD: Meet new Walnut Grove Assistant Principal Ana Vargas

A PHS class of 2005 graduate, Ana Vargas is the new Assistant Principal at Walnut Grove Elementary School. The road that led her to Administration was one that involved members of the Patterson community encouraging her along the way, starting as a student at Patterson High.
“[PHS Teachers] Mr. Chaney and Mrs. Hazelton will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Vargas. “[As a student] they saw the potential in me and pushed me to believe in myself. Under their guidance I was awarded the first Dell Scholar Award at PHS, something none of us could have imagined.”
While in High School, Ana Vargas was also taking classes at MJC through their dual-enrollment program. After graduating, she attended UC Santa Barbara where she obtained a double BA in Law & Society and Chicano/Chicana Studies with a minor in Spanish.
“I take a lot of pride from being the first female on my paternal side to attend and graduate from college,” said Vargas. “Leaving Patterson to head to Santa Barbara opened the door for other females in my paternal family to attend universities of their choice.”
Vargas said that while attending UC Santa Barbara, she often felt homesick and even came close to calling it quits. But she used her struggles to push her to graduate at an accelerated pace so that she could return home and get her career started.
Once home, Vargas chose to give back to the programs that helped her along her educational journey by working for them. Born in Guanajuato, Mexico, one of those programs was Migrant Education.
“When I came home, I wasn’t quite sure what to do so I started working as a tutor for AVID…[After that] I left AVID for a full-time job with Migrant Education, another program that I hold near and dear to my heart as through them I was able to attend a month-long residential program at UCLA [while at PHS], the Migrant Student Leadership Institute.”
Vargas was hired as a Paraprofessional for Migrant students at Hanshaw Middle School in Modesto until she was ultimately transferred to Walnut Grove in Patterson. It was during these years working as a Paraprofessional that Ana was also enrolled at CSU Stanislaus where she eventually received a master’s in criminal justice, with the intention of being an advocate for youth.
“I’ve always been a strong advocate,” said Vargas. “I remember my mom telling me stories since I was a child. I would take on the burden of others and work towards helping them have their voices heard. That’s really what I was hoping to do [with Criminal Justice]...Now as an Administrator I get to do that but in a different capacity.”
While at Walnut Grove, Ana worked from a Paraprofessional to a Substitute Teacher. From teaching Kindergarten to first grade to eventually fifth in both traditional and dual settings.
“I have my multiple subject credentials with a BCLAD and single subject credential in Spanish. While at Walnut, I was able to be mentored by so many great teachers, who have since become my friends. I believe every person you encounter helps you grow, and I have been blessed with some of the best educators [both classified and certificated] out there.”
In 2016, Vargas left Walnut with the intention of returning to continue teaching dual immersion, which aims to help students achieve biliteracy. But a brush with Las Palmas Principal Sandra Villaseñor altered her trajectory.
“By this point, I realized that if I wanted to continue to grow my range of advocacy for the students in Patterson, I needed to expand my awareness of other branches within our district. I moved to Las Palmas where I taught third grade in a traditional setting. Every experience I have had has led me back to one goal, advocacy on a higher platform. While at Las Palmas, [Villaseñor] saw something in me that I hadn’t imagined for myself, and I enrolled in the admin credential program. I also was able to participate at the negotiations table with our district for our teacher contract. I feel in order to advocate for our students you must listen to those who work tirelessly day in and day out to serve them.”
As an Administrator for Walnut Grove, Vargas aims to serve students, family and the community by her commitment to them while maintaining the ability to adapt with the growing nature of the town.
“[In this community] we are evolving and with it so should our mindset. I’ve lived here long enough to enjoy the bonds a small town brings, but I can also appreciate the diversity change brings and find the positive in knowing that our students get to live in a place where we can acknowledge and value others for the beauty they bring to our community…I am coming into this role as a servant leader for our Walnut Grove community. I want to honor the commitment I am making to our families, students, and staff by giving them the support and recognition they deserve in any way that I can.”
This mindset was instilled by Ana’s family, who she credits for nurturing a hardworking and humble approach to everyday living.
“My parents were migrant farm workers and spent half the year here and half the year in Mexico. When I started school, they realized that through education they could give my siblings and me the opportunity they were unable to have. I am extremely grateful for the sacrifices my father and mother have made for our family. At the age of 61 my dad still works with a local farming family and isn’t slowing down. I am proud of where I come from and know that I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for them. They have instilled in me the values of hard work, empathy, family, and above all humility in all that I do.”
Vargas is thankful for all the experience the community has given her. She looks forward to watching students grow and encourages families to make their voices heard.
“I want to thank every family that has walked through my classroom door thus far,” said Vargas. “They have allowed me the opportunity to grow. I hold every one of my students close to my heart and love that I have the opportunity to watch them grow into their fullest potential as successful; members of our community. I also want to encourage families to get involved. Our doors are open, and we enjoy hearing from you.”
