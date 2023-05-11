PJUSD: More leadership changes

More leadership changes are underway for Patterson Unified. At last week’s board meeting, the long list of action items mainly consisted of the approval of five new leadership positions being filled. While some of the changes saw promotions for internal employees, such as Tracy Manzoni taking over as Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services and Sandra Villasenor serving as the Director of Child Welfare & Attendance, outside hires were made to fill the positions of Director of Special Education, Executive Director of Administrative Services and Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.
“It is my pleasure to introduce my replacement as the Executive Director of Administrative Services, Mr. Jimmy LeGrande,” said Interim Director, Michelle Spragg. “Jimmy comes to us with approximately 20 years in the areas of maintenance, operations, transportation, custodial, and construction. He’s got an extensive amount of experience so I'm very happy to know that there's somebody out there that's gonna be able to carry on and continue, especially with the recent bond that's been passed and to manage all those construction projects going forward.”
John Saylor was named Director of Special Education and Ryan Gonzales as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.
“(Ryan) has extensive experience in curriculum, coaching and working in both private and public education at all different levels,” said Dr. Gauna. “I’m really excited for him to join our team.”
Gonzales replaces Joe Silveria, who’s leaving after 18 years with the district.
