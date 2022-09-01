PJUSD: New leadership, new plans

Dr. Reyes Gauna hasn’t shied away from making his imprint in the district early on in his tenure. Last Monday evening, Dr. Gauna introduced Dr. Doug Domene of Leadership and Associates as his cabinet’s selection to oversee an identity overhaul that aims to provide measurable goals that can not only be used by the school district, but the community as well to make sure needs for students and staff are being met.
Dr. Domene, Facilitator for Leadership & Associates as well as retired Superintendent from Southern California, used his time at last week’s school board meeting to lay out a blueprint for how his firm conducts their planning.
“Our goal [at Leadership & Associates] is to develop a strategic plan through a process that provides for a meaningful stakeholder engagement and focuses on student achievement,” said Domene, who also said that elements of a strategic plan include a purpose statement, establishing core values for the district, focus areas and input sessions.
“A lot of districts create strategic plans and then they revisit them five years later. We discuss with the team how we make this stick and how we make it so everybody knows what the plan is.”
Domene touched on the importance of making sure the plan implemented by PJUSD is teachable, visible, marketable, personal and to Dr. Gauna’s liking, measurable.
“There were a lot of different aspects that our cabinet was really impressed with Leadership & Associates,” said Dr. Gauna. “One of them being the branding, the other being the collaboration but most importantly the measurable piece. One of the commitments of our cabinet is that everything that we do has to have a measurable outcome. I think that the board and the community should be able to measure what we’re doing throughout our success. We need to be able to account for our spending and how our students are succeeding.”
CSEA Communications Officer, Brandy Shaa recognized members who recently graduated with Associates Degrees in Las Vegas this summer.
“We would like to recognize our recent graduates that have graduated with their Associate of Arts degrees this year through CSEA’s non-cost schooling,” said Shaa. “We had eight total students who graduated and obtained their degree. Of these eight, five were able to walk in front of a hundred people at the [graduation ceremony] held in Las Vegas.”
Shaa also recognized eight paraeducators that were hired as K-8 teachers this school year and well has two paraeducators who left the district last year and came back as credentialed teachers and three paraeducators who were hired as preschool teachers this year.
Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge elaborated on Action Item D, the approval of district contracts, landscaping for rising sun after President Lozano asked which area of Rising Sun the landscaping would take place in.
“There's been a vacant position at RS for about 6 months so most of that contract is to get things back in order. There's work that needs to be done in the pond there to get it functioning…this isn’t an ongoing thing it's just to get it back up to the standard that it needs to be and then that person [who is there now] will be able to maintain it.”
Trustee Bays spoke on the Back-to-School Block Party that happened after the last school board meeting.
“Everybody I heard from really enjoyed it and though it was well done and very worthwhile. I think it was enjoyed and appreciated by a lot [of the community] and it was fun too.”
Dr. Gauna informed the board of some presentations he’s currently working on for future meetings and even dropped some information about him acting as a student for a day.
“Veronica [Miranda] and I are working on [when test scores become available] doing a presentation on the current state of our district and next steps. I’m also working with Jeff [Menge] and his department on an Aeries presentation which [IT] is going to be presenting tomorrow to our managers where we are teaching our managers on how to use Aeries and all the different strategies and data that are available…Finally I will be doing student for a day on September 7th, and I will do a small presentation on the 12th of my experience [at PHS]. I already have my schedule set for the day.”
Gauna jokingly talked about his wardrobe for the day which he said will include a backpack, jeans, and tennis shoes. He also said he plans on making future board meetings more exciting and informative by having each school in the district present highlights of their campus.
“[Another thing we’ll be doing] in September every school will be presenting [to the board],” said Gauna. “Every school has been assigned a month of the year to present highlights of their school. We really want to make our board meetings filled with more activities and to see what's happening at our schools because we know it's difficult sometimes [for trustees to go out to schools] so we want to bring the schools to you.”
