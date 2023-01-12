PJUSD: Ninth Street closure and new DP principal

Las Palmas elementary school continued the district wide “state-of-the-campus” presentations. The presentation was given by Principal Teresa Murillo and Vice Principal Amy Trinta and was highlighted by improved attendance by students and structural upgrades around campus.
“To help improve classroom attendance, classroom attendance posters were passed out to each classroom where the letters for attendance were colored-in each time the class had perfect attendance,” said Trinta. “The classes are given progressive awards [each time they spell attendance] starting with a popcorn party and progressing from there.”
Principal Teresa Murillo shared photos of old playground equipment juxtaposed with new upgraded equipment around campus.
“If you haven’t paid attention when you pass Las Palmas on 6th street, make sure you look at our dome and new playground there. We added a triple hoop there and an additional buddy-bench.”
According to Murillo, the new classroom wing at Las Palmas, which will house five new classrooms and more student restrooms, is projected to be completed this Spring 2023.
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Reyes Gauna took time during his opening statement to thank PJUSD employees, including facilities, custodial staff and the City of Patterson for helping to ensure that schools were safe and remained open during the recent flooding.
“I was on the phone right away with the City Manager,” said Dr. Gauna. “They assured us that our schools were our priority and I think that everybody in our community saw that. The city was deployed to all of our schools to make sure that the flooding subsided as soon as possible…I just want everybody to know that the safety of our students and staff will always be a priority to us.”
Interim Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Michelle Spragg gave an update on the Performing Arts Center in regard to the closure of Ninth Street for student crossing.
“Thanks very much to the help of the city and working together with them and the district, we have come to the agreement that we will be able to close Ninth Street in front of the theater from Ninth and Ward to the extent of the other end of the theater property,” said Spragg. “[This agreement] is still something that has to be approved by the city council. The form of agreement will come through the district, we are working with the city attorney and manager on that, and we anticipate receiving that this week.”
Spragg said that in the meantime, plans are being drawn up for public works renovations that will include crosswalks, gates, and safety flash signs. The district is hopeful that everything can be finished by April or May. Both Spragg and Gauna commended Mayor Clauzel, newly elected and existing City Council representatives for the progress towards Ninth Street, student safety and the performing arts center.
Del Puerto
Dr. Gauna formally introduced and congratulated Corrin Rivera as the new Principal of Del Puerto High School.
“I’m so excited,” said Dr. Gauna. “One of the first individuals that I met when I arrived to Patterson was Corrin and everybody that knows me knows that the way that I work I just want people to tell me the truth. Just tell me how it is and if there’s something that I need to hear, I don’t care how tough it is, I want to hear it and that’s who Corrin is. That’s why I appreciate her…She has an extra keen eye. She builds relationships and takes the extra steps to really understand students and where they come from.”
A Patterson native, Corrin Rivera graduated from CSU Stanislaus with a BA in Liberal Arts and a minor in Communication Studies. She earned her Masters in School Counseling along with her PPS credential at Stanislaus State.
In 2008, Rivera started working at Patterson High School as the after-school coordinator. She moved into the position of Library Media Tech in July of 2009. In 2014 she became a counselor at PHS and worked as counselor from Adult Education and the diploma program. In 2018 she became the Associate Principal at PHS. In addition, she is an adjunct Professor at CSU Stanislaus in the Masters of School Counseling Program. Corrin Rivera was joined by her husband, Artie Rivera, her parents, former Trustee Bobby Yamamoto and Karen Yamamoto as well as her sister, her aunt, and friends.
