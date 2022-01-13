While last night's school board meeting marked the first for 2022, it also made it officially the third consecutive year that COVID-19 has made its way into the discussion at meetings. Members of the community made their way to the lectern to voice their concerns over the suggested COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school employees.
Resident Kandace Weyhrauch was the first (and second) community member to address the board. Opening with a statement on Patterson Mayor Dennis McCord.
“I’m happy to see that you guys continue to discuss the employee discipline dismissal and release behind closed session,” said Weyhrauch. “I’m not sure if anything was acted upon or not and although you cannot for confidentiality reasons acknowledge the name of the employee, our city is well aware that it is concerning our disgraced Mayor. So unless there are multiple employees in the district undergoing major disciplinary repercussions because of their actions and inappropriate relationships with minors, but I do not believe that to be the case. I would like to thank the district and the school board for continuing to put student safety first.”
Weyhrauch spent the latter half of her statement expressing her concerns for the possible vaccine mandate for school employees and how she feels it may jeopardize the ability of the district to hire quality employees.
“The original point of the COVID vaccine was to stop the receiver from getting COVID and spreading COVID,” said Weyhrauch. “We can all agree that these vaccines are not doing either of these things…Based on the motion that Dr. Alfano pushed hard for at the last meeting for the board to pass, that decision would disqualify me from either volunteering or getting hired by the school district, even if I was the absolute best candidate. I couldn’t even apply [to the district] because I have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19…The Bay Area county that my husband works for created a vaccine mandate for all existing employees several months ago. Vaccinate or terminate is what they said. So people quit or were terminated and now they are so short staffed that there is mandatory overtime and there are huge hiring bonuses for all new employees. Literally, when I say huge I mean you can buy a brand new car with what they are giving you as a hiring bonus because they’ve now forced people to quit or fired them because of a personal medical decision. No one won in that situation, literally every single person lost.”
Next up on the agenda was the Superintendent's report, which consisted of public comments regarding the suggested mandate, and not a minute after finishing her first statement Weyhrauch found herself back at the lectern to address the board again.
“Hello again, it’s me,” said Weyhrauch. “I’d like to direct my focus on Dr. Alfano, who at the last meeting openly stated that he’s retiring to the state of Florida at the end of the year…I noticed Dr. Alfano that you pushed very hard for the board to move forward with this [vaccine mandate] even though there was some opposition from the board, not necessarily opposition but more questions. I think everyone in the audience here tonight we all have questions and concerns regarding this and at the last meeting no one addressed those concerns. I’m hoping that before this gets put as an agenda item and before you guys try to move forward with voting on it that you genuinely and sincerely look at the facts and all the points that have been brought up concerning natural immunity. If I have just survived COVID two weeks ago and you’re now telling me I need to be boosted before I’m allowed to apply for something and now we’re even requiring students to be vaccinated…They want you to put these unknown substances in your children’s bodies without any concern for the fact that COVID is not affecting children. So we just want you to guys to consider that before you move this to another agenda item. I know it was tabled last month and there's a lot of interpretation as to what the term tabled means but I do think it's important that before it becomes another agenda item for you guys to discuss moving forward that we examine all of the evidence that we’ve brought to you. Community member Dale Torres brought stuff to you last month and to me it seems like you, Dr Alfano, you just want to move past it and just vote on it and I truly don’t think that Patterson is ready for that. Thank you.”
Next to address the board was Patterson resident Elizabeth Godinez.
“I just wanna say that being a native here in Patterson I was taught to speak up for what you believe in,” said Godinez. “I’m standing up for my child who has no voice. I don’t think it's appropriate for the mandate to proceed. We do have a choice. I’m big on education but I think this is more to do with health than my son’s education…I love Patterson, Patterson has always been my home and if you guys care for the community you’ll listen to us parents who have a choice and this is what people come to America for, to speak their voice. I appreciate you letting us speak and please be genuine with our decisions on our own children.”
Maritere Rubio Garcia followed Godinez and spoke on the suggested mandate.
“Hello everyone, thank you for giving us the opportunity to share our concerns. First of all we need to stop the division this topic has created among our families and the community. Who cares if you’re vaccinated or not? At this point we all spread the same amount of virus and we all get sick,” said Garcia. “Many months have passed since the vaccine mandate started and we are still trying to show or prove our little ones don’t need the shot. Let me just ask you something. How many of you, including your kids, contracted COVID already and recovered from it? We have. The so-called vaccine is still in the experimental phase. It has failed in very many ways so why continue pushing parents on this mandate…The protocols that hospitals and doctors use are the ones killing people, not the COVID itself. Please be on our side and protect our children.”
Tahiri Palomino was the last member of the community to address the board.
“I am a mom of two kids attending the Patterson district,” said Palomino. “I am here tonight because I am truly concerned with the proposed resolution that was tabled at the last board meeting. As you know the resolution proposed would require all volunteers and new hires to be vaccinated…Mandates such as this one just keep pushing the line and discriminating against members of the community. This mandate will directly affect parents like myself that have been very involved in our kids' classrooms, education, volunteering on field trips and so on. What is very concerning is that the unvaccinated are discriminated against and not allowed into establishments while clearly on the CDC website it states that transmission between vaccinated people is still possible. So how does it make sense that only the unvaccinated are being told to quarantine and be required to be tested when vaccinated breakthrough cases are becoming more common because of all the variants rising? Firefighters, nurses, policemen are all losing their jobs right now right and left because they are refusing to get vaccinated. All of last year’s heroes are now the enemy because they are choosing to not have a medical intervention on their own body.”
During the School Operations Update, Superintendent Phil Alfano gave a brief update on a recent meeting with the County Public Health Officer. Alfano seemed optimistic that cases with the Omicron variant may have peaked and plateaued.
“Not only has it, but it's dropping rapidly,” said Alfano. “[Public Health Officials] do believe that we will see the same pattern here [that happened with the Delta variant]. Projections are never 100% but they were spot on with Delta in predicting it would peak Labor Day which it did.”
Alfano then talked about remaining concerns over hospitalizations and capacity issues not only due to COVID, but other illnesses as well.
“I just spoke to my daughter who works as a nurse for the COVID unit back in Jacksonville, Florida and they are seeing increased numbers there as well,” said Alfano. “The problem is that you have other illnesses that come out during the winter time as well. It tends to be a rough season for hospitals to begin with. So again, when we are talking about mitigating the spread in the community, it's trying to mitigate that impact on our hospitals, in particular our ICU’s…The overwhelming number continue to be unvaccinated younger people. They are seeing deaths and hospitalizations above 90% for non-vaccinated folks. That is the largest group.”
Alfano also said that the three week winter break as opposed to the two week seemed to have been successful in regards to absenteeism due to COVID. In all the schools in the District, Creekside Middle School and Patterson High had the largest percentage of absent students after the break at 14.5% and 11.6%. Alfano mentioned the fact that the older students tend to mingle a little more and have access to cars (friends with cars) etc, and that may have played a role with exposure. The percentage of staff absent across the district after the break was 12%, with most being staff from West Valley. According to Alfano, the district was able to place certificated staff like substitutes to cover for the absenteeism across the district.
Rapid antigen tests were also brought up during the discussion as Alfano said students who tested positive over the break were able to stay home.
“A number of students stayed home as a result of the rapid antigen tests,” said Alfano. “Kudos to Tracy Manzoni…we know [testing] is an effective strategy especially if somebody is non-vaccinated. Particularly if they are symptomatic and they test positive, they can stay home. It's one more tool in our arsenal.”
