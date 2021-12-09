Last night's school board meeting kicked off at 7:35 pm and drew a large group of community members who attended to comment on the current investigation and employment status of Dennis McCord.
After the pledge of allegiance, President Ryan Segoviano had a message for those in attendance.
“As board president I would like to remind everybody in attendance that this is a meeting of the Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and meetings are held in public to provide the community an opportunity to observe the meeting and to make a brief comment or statement regarding an agenda item or non-agenda item,” said Segoviano. “While we appreciate and support civic engagement, this is a meeting held in public to conduct school business, It’s not a community forum...Each speaker will be allowed three minutes [to speak] and we would also like to remind those planning to speak that we all serve as role models for our children and should address one another in a manner that is civil and respectful regardless of our individual feelings and beliefs. The Patterson Joint Unified School District understands that in our community we desire information regarding Mr. McCord’s employment status in light of the police report and allegations of inappropriate behavior. Personnel matters are confidential and we therefore cannot discuss the specifics of the matter at this time.”
Segoviano concluded his statement by letting community members know how seriously the School Board is taking the issue and assured attendees that they have placed the highest priority on student wellbeing and safety.
While there was no action taken in closed session regarding employee discipline, the board did take action to deny the request for employee 4600 to take unpaid leave pursuant to government code section 54957 starting on October 22, 2021 to March 31 2022.
Next up on the agenda was the public comment which was started off by resident Kandace Weyhrauch who was wearing a t-shirt that read “McCord Must Resign.”
“Hello my name is Kandace Weyhrauch. I’m a resident of Patterson and I have some concerns regarding someone who is currently on paid leave by the district. He’s a math teacher at Patterson High School. I’ve asked a large group of people to come here tonight. We are not here to emotionally or physically damage our community or to tarnish the School Board’s reputation. We are here to protect our children and encourage the district to do the right thing, especially since his actions have gone against board policy.
Weyhrauch continued by listing several board policies that she felt were broken by McCord.
“Board policy 41119.24, maintaining appropriate adult/student interaction. Conduct number 2, being alone with a student outside the view of others. Number 4, maintaining personal contact with a student that has no legitimate educational purpose by phone, letter, electronic communications or other means without including the student's parent, legal guardian or the principal. Number 6, inviting or accepting requests from students or former students who are minors to connect on personal social networking sites [for example] friending or following on social media unless the site is dedicated to school business. That’s number 6. Number 12, encouraging students to confide their personal or family problems and or relationships and number 13, disclosing personal family or other private matters to students or sharing personal secrets with students...I would like to remind the board that this is the board policy that this employee has gone against and the actions have put the school board in jeopardy of litigation. So I ask you to dismiss him without prejudice. Thank you.”
Following Weyhrauch was Lindsey Herrera, who commented on safety.
“I actually homeschool my kids mostly so that I don’t have to put up with instances like the allegations towards Mr. McCord,” said Herrera. “I am here because I was sexually abused as a child by a man in authority, a pedophile and I cannot in clear conscious sit by and not stand up for the kids and parents that have to send their children to public school. I also cannot in good conscious let my tax dollars support a man allegedly sexually victimizing minors without standing up and saying something.”
Herrera continued her public comment by reading a secondhand account from a current student at PHS. Once she was finished, she told the board that she hopes and prays that they take the accounts and investigation seriously.
After Herrera were Vanessa Santos and Christina McComak who both read secondhand accounts from current and previous students at PHS. Santos and McComak were both unable to finish addressing the board as they were cut off by the three minute timer.
Next to take the lectern was Troy McComak who spoke on McCord’s misconduct.
“Well, it sounds like we have a really big problem on our hands here with former educators,” said McComak. “As a professional educator myself, I’m a tutor here in town, I am never alone with my students, never. To have this sort of impropriety happen here in Patterson, and from the mayor no less, it has very big implications for what's going on in our city. I can’t comprehend the level of depravity it takes to prey upon children and for such a person to be hiding in a position of authority, it’s not just sickening, it’s not just upsetting, it’s a moment of clarity because there's only one thing I can see that must happen and that’s for this person [who I asked to resign] but it doesn’t seem like he’s gonna do that...I don’t know how the school board can sit there and hide behind California State law when the U.S. Constitution states that tyrants and people like that are who we are supposed to protect ourselves from. This country was founded on principles that should already be protected at all times. The entire core element of the school board is such that we need to protect our children, they are our future. Without our children we are nothing.”
McComak spoke on his own struggles with morality after having educated people inside of a prison and learning about the crimes that they committed. As McComak spoke he became more emotional and the end of his speech was inaudible due to the clipping and distortion of the microphone from his raised voice.
War veteran Stewart Walker followed McComak and spoke on McCord.
“I came here just to hear everybody,” said Walker. “I know that you guys couldn’t really do anything because you have to wait for everything else and I knew that was gonna happen but my question is what is the board going to do about this within our schools within our children after the fact. Are you guys gonna go out there and educate these children as they come in and say ‘look, if you feel a certain way you can talk to anybody, if you hear anything like this we aren’t supposed to talk like this, we aren’t supposed to act like this. You’re not supposed to have social media sites with these teachers, these grownups, these mentors, that's wrong.’ So is there gonna be something implemented that’s gonna be not just a piece of paper sign or some homie on the street that’s telling real quick. But is there gonna be something in the schools implemented to allow these children to feel safe enough to feel comfortable enough to tell somebody else?”
Walker continued to speak on the personal relationship he has had in the past with McCord and how he feels that McCord has affected a lot more people than the board may be aware of. As the three minute timer went off, Walker finished his thoughts and thanked the board.
Local Resident Estevan Attenso was next to speak.
“Good evening and thank you so much for the opportunity to come before you and discuss this urgent matter with Dennis McCord,” said Attenso. “My question is for the board specifically. We want transparency, that’s all we want. We don’t know what you guys are thinking, we don’t know what's happening behind the scenes. We understand that you have very limited capabilities in terms of an ongoing investigation, we understand that. But what we want to know, in terms of allegations we heard of these accounts of these young women that are coming forth in troves it seems. If there’s just small amounts coming now, how many are not coming forward? I understand that allegations are allegations. You can’t just fire someone based on what someone says, but we have substantiated proof in form of a police report. What more evidence do we need? What more time do we need to give to this topic? In addition, I would like to know what your timeline is on this matter and that’s pretty much it. That’s what I’m here for. I want answers basically. We are just guessing. We are getting our news from the Patterson Irrigator, we are getting it from different snip bits, there’s a lot of stuff that may be convoluted but we would like to hear from you. We would like to have full disclosure. I understand it’s limited, but whatever you could give us, trust me we’d greatly appreciate it.”
The last to comment on a non-agenda item was Pastor Timothy Benefield.
“I would just like to say briefly that I along with I know a lot of the community is anxious for the school board to resolve whatever the issue is, and I certainly, you know, wanna give a man a chance to defend himself and due process and all that but it’s in the best interest of this whole community for this not to drag out,” said Benefield. “He was at the city council meeting tonight and so I just feel like this needs to be addressed as absolutely speedily as possible. So I just want to mention that real quickly.”
Benefield continued his public comment by talking about a prior school board meeting in which members of the board discussed desired qualifications for the new Superintendent. “...[One of the board members] mentioned that we wanted to make sure we get a [Superintendent] that understands the difference between equality and equity. I understand that that's kind of code for critical race theory or where that’s headed and that is just tearing our country apart. We don’t need it or want it in Patterson. As a pastor here in the community a hundred percent I believe everyone one of us was created equal before God. There’s not one of us more valuable than somebody else no matter our background, education, religion, skin color, economic position. We are all the same value before God, but any outsource to try to teach our kids that somehow there will be equal outcomes and that we can produce that is just gonna end in frustration and a lot of misguided efforts in trying to educate the children. We are all equal before God but we are all very different in terms of our talents and abilities and God’s plan for our life. So I’m gonna be keeping a close eye on that because I would really hate to see critical race theory get put into the curriculum here in small town Patterson.”
