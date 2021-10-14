After the pledge of allegiance and approval of minutes, the first school board meeting of October 2021 kicked off with back to back public comments regarding Governor Newsom’s vaccine mandate and other Covid related issues.
“I am here speaking on behalf of Newsom’s new mandate for the children to get the vaccine in order to attend in-person school,” said Stephanie Capote, who has four children that attend school in Patterson. “Did you know the CDC numbers reported that amongst children 5 to 17 that had COVID, there was only one death per 174, 803 cases. However, Pfizer and Moderna trials with children showed 1 death per 1,000. Which means you are going to be implementing a vaccine with a mortality rate 174 times higher than the virus itself, look it up.”
Capote continued to talk about the quality of education she feels her children are getting, and how she feels her freedoms are jeopardized because of the mandate.
“I have a TK student and let me tell you this is by far the worst education I have seen. He has never had a consistent teacher. He has only learned A, B, C that is it...This is not what education should look like,” said Capote, who went on to talk more about the vaccine. “...Let’s talk about who is exempt from the vaccine. All of congress, the white house employees, exempt. Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson employees, exempt. The FDA, the CDC, exempt. Homeless, immigrants, exempt. Does that not catch your attention? This is not how America and being free works. It should be everybody’s fair choice. Nobody is going to save you, you have to save yourself. God bless.”
Next up for the public comment segment was Elementary School teacher, Carrie Reid, who spoke on the topic of the vaccine mandate.
“I’ve chosen to speak tonight regarding my concerns on the upcoming mandate, '' said Reid. “I’m one of those less than 30 teachers who have chosen to decline to state whether I am or am not vaccinated, or have just made the personal choice to just not get vaccinated. I do the weekly mandated testing, I have sat with others in what feels like detention each week and we talk, we talk about how this process is frustrating, we talk about how we hate having to test every week and others don’t have to even though they can be potentially spreading COVID without knowing...Being told that the only way my kids can stay in school and for me to keep my job is to get the vaccine is extremely disturbing...There’s just not been enough time spent researching the long-term effects on this specific vaccine. Since when is a one-year study considered long-term?”
Following the public comments was the highlight of the meeting, the recognition of the Patterson Joint Unified School District’s Health Staff, who received Congressional recognition and recognition by Senator Anna Caballero, Congressman Josh Harder, Assemblymember Adam Gray and Supervisor Channce Condit.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to thank you as often as I should, but I can tell you, Tracy [Manzoni, Executive Director of Student Services] has kept me informed about everything you’re doing,” said Superintendent, Phil Alfano. “I’ve been able to witness some of it first hand, and it has truly made a difference in keeping our schools open and safe as we navigate what is hopefully the final stages of this pandemic.”
The Health Staff, who were all present during the meeting were treated to videos of Senator Anna Caballero and Josh Harder commending their work on keeping the community and schools safe during the pandemic.
“On behalf of the citizens of the 12th state Senate district, I’d like to thank you and commend you for the tremendous efforts you have made to keep our schools, students and staff safe through the course of this pandemic,” said State Senator, Anna Caballero. “...Your tireless work has helped the city of Patterson reach one of the highest vaccination rates in all of Stanislaus County, and for that I am so grateful. You are an integral part in our fight against this pandemic. Thank you again for all your hard work and dedication to our schools, all of our staff, our children and our community, You truly are health staff heroes.”
“I just want to say thank you to Patterson Unified for inviting me to speak here today,” said Congressman Josh Harder. “...I couldn't be more proud of the Patterson School District and all of the health workers for leading by example. From hiring a full-time Pandemic Specialist, to collaborating with local organizations, to all of the comprehensive free testing and health screenings you have been doing. I know it's been a full team effort and it’s been paying off. Now you have in Patterson one of the highest vaccination rates in our county. So thank you to everybody involved for keeping our communities safe and a special thank you to our health care workers for your sacrifices and dedications.”
District Representative for Josh Harder, Mellisa Santos, was also at the meeting to present Superintendent Phil Alfano and School Board President Ryan Segoviano with a Congressional Record in honor of the Patterson Health Staff’s efforts during the pandemic.
“It’s an honor to be here among so many outstanding individuals,'' said Santos. “...Congressman Josh Harder would like to present Superintendent Phil Alfano and President Ryan Segoviano with a Congressional Record. You can look it up with the reference number and we are highlighting the work of the Patterson Unified School District and its health staff. All of your names are in this Congressional Record.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.