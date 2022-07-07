Last evenings summer school board meeting started off with a moment of silence for Mrs. Dana Pendly who passed away on June, 10, 2022. Dana worked for the Patterson Joint Unified School District for 15 years most recently serving as a Paraeducator at Rising Sun in Vernalis.
With no public comment, the approval of the agenda minutes followed the moment of silence and shifted into a public interview to fill the vacancy on the board for Area 5.
Martha Blanco Arechiga was interviewed by the board whose first question to Arechiga was given by President Amanda Lozano.
“Why are you interested in becoming a School Board Trustee?” asked Lozano.
“I’ve been here for 10 years,” said Arechiga. “I moved here from the Bay Area, I’m a mom, and I’m very connected with my kids’ school, the city and the community. When I saw this opening I saw it as a blessing. The last time there was a vacancy I missed the deadline. I’m very excited for this.”
When asked about the greatest capital needs for the district, Arechiga focused on the issue of overcrowding in schools.
“Space, our kids need space. Their classrooms are crowded. My son was in sixth grade this year and there were 34 kids in his classroom. The teachers are overwhelmed.”
Following the interview, the board moved to appoint Martha Blanco Arechiga as trustee Area 5. Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna swore her in with the Oath of Office before Arechiga moved to claim her seat on the board for the remainder of the meeting next to the also newly appointed Toney Henry of Area 7.
Speaking of Dr. Gauna, this marked his first meeting since taking over for Dr. Phil Alfano.
A brief presentation by staff was given by Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge on the facility fee schedule update.
“We charge a facility fee anytime someone from the outside wants to use our facilities,” said Menge. “We haven’t updated our fee schedule in at least 9 years so it was fairly out of date and we wanted to update it to reflect those increases in wages mostly just again trying to offset the cost of our custodial staff and other staff that come in to set up for those events.”
Dr. Gauna’s first Superintendent’s Report was to showcase the artwork of students from around the district. Previous Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano established the highlighting of students' artwork from around the district by recognizing the student, their artwork, and displaying the pieces in true art gallery fashion at PJUSD’s District Office on Keystone Blvd.
“It’s an honor for me to be here and to recognize the amazing artwork of students [from around the district,]” said Dr. Gauna.
Patterson High School students: Gabriel Abellana, Natalie Valencia, Leslie Avalos, Sophia Skelson and Apricot Fiesta Arts & Crafts Best of Show winner, Cristian Reynoso.
Del Puerto High School Student Jaylee Degroote and Las Palmas Elementary School Students Felix Cruz-Rodriguez and Camilla Villafan were also showcased.
“It’s always fun as a board member to go into the [district office] and look at the artwork on the walls in there,” said Trustee Bays.
