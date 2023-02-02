=Creekside Middle School was the host of Stanislaus County’s National History Day competition on January 28.
National History Day is an academic program that introduces students to the study of history by having them conduct original research and create projects that range from papers and exhibits to performances, documentaries, podcasts, and websites. “History Day encourages our youth to explore local, state, national, and world history,” said Cheryl Goulart, Event Coordinator at SCOE. “Students select topics connected to an annual theme and complete their own in-depth research on the topic. This year the theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
For many students, these projects are their first experience researching and creating historical work using both primary and secondary sources. They are introduced to the skills of distinguishing between primary and secondary sources, evaluating sources, and placing those sources in a broader context. Students present their conclusions by creating museum-style exhibits, media documentaries, research papers, interactive websites, and dramatic performances.
Sixteen students from Patterson Joint Unified School District schools placed in the competition and one student earned an honorable mention.
All winners are eligible to advance to the State History Day competition at California State University Sacramento, April 15-16, 2023.
1st place Group Poster: Mia Rodriguez, Josselyn Cabrera, Vanessa Flores (Grayson Elementary)
Honorable Mention Group Poster: Evelyn Arroyo, Bobbi Coughran, Julissa Wandera (Walnut Grove Elementary)
1st place Individual Exhibit: Santi Lewis (Apricot Valley Elementary)
2nd place Individual Exhibit: Samantha Garcia (Walnut Grove Elementary)
3rd place Group Exhibit: Londyn Dillard, Camille Hale (Creekside Middle School)
2nd place Group Website: Fatima Delgadillo, Alan Munoz Marquez, Ella Sumabat, Emma Villa (Apricot Valley Elementary)
2nd place Individual Exhibit: Leia Verhaegen (Patterson High School)
3rd place Individual Exhibit: Roberto Castellanos (Patterson High School)
1st place Individual Exhibit: Melanie McKee (Patterson High School)
2nd place Group Podcast: Mouso Mourtazo, Massen Diaz, Jacob Gutierrez Jimenez (Patterson High School)
1st place Group Podcast: Rajpreet Uppal, Meghanne Chan, Leanna Nzoule (Patterson High School)
1st place Individual Website: Andrew Soto (Patterson High School)
