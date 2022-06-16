In 2018 PJUSD gained a 61% majority support of its Measure V bond during the primary election cycle.
This Measure reauthorized $33.85 million of previously approved bonds, allowing the district to continue improving its schools through essential construction projects to reduce classroom overcrowding, and a variety of priority upgrades to overall modernize and improve our schools for our students.
Soon after, the district began the planning process for a variety of classroom expansion projects to address anticipated capacity needs due to growth in the community. Additional land was purchased near Las Palmas Elementary School, a new wing was added to Walnut Grove Elementary School, and plans to construct a new Science Building and Performing Arts Theater at Patterson High School began to meet the growing needs of our expanding programs and student population.
Planning for the science building included significant collaboration and consultation with teachers, educators, and healthcare industry professionals to help ensure the building is adequately equipped to meet the needs of the instruction and career development. For the theater, the district visited performing arts buildings at other school districts, such as Anaheim Union High School District, Capistrano Valley Unified School District, and Mountain House High School. Based on the information gathered from the many visitations and consultations, the district was able to move forward with ACME Construction to begin the building phase of the projects.
In 2019, the Patterson School Board of Trustees met with staff to ceremoniously break ground at the construction site for the Performing Arts Theater. Through the duration of the projects both buildings have made incredible progress despite being constructed in the midst of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which created labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, material scarcities, and price inflation.
Science Building
Patterson High School’s current science building was constructed in 1975 and remodeled in 1997 under the direction of the late Eugene Field, a long-time Patterson High biology teacher. It will be repurposed to consolidate art classes in one central location with adequate space and access to sinks with running water.
The new building provides 13 new classrooms with modern lab equipment and adequate storage for supplies needed in providing hands-on lessons for students.
Due to the growth of Patterson High School’s student population and programs such as its new Health Careers/Patient Care Career Technical Education (CTE) Pathway, the building will provide a professional environment and the space and equipment needed for students to gain a quality education experience.
Performing Arts Theater
The new Performing Arts Theater brings a significant upgrade to Patterson High School’s current performing arts facility. The Clara Johnson Auditorium was built in 1939 as a Works Progress Administration project under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It is one of the oldest buildings in Patterson and was constructed during a time when PHS had fewer than 250 students. Today Patterson High’s student population is over 1,700. While the Clara Johnson Auditorium will be retained as a historic site and used for small assemblies and lectures, a growing music and performing arts program has demanded a facility that would allow PHS’s talented students to thrive.
The district’s music and performing arts program has increased 300 percent since 2012. Over the past 10 years many Patterson students have flourished within the music program and performing arts program, participating in a minimum 30 performances a year, including local, regional, and statewide festivals and competitions. Some have even competed on a national level, performing at Carnegie Hall in New York, and at the world-famous Sydney Opera House. These successes have been a direct result of the district’s continued investment, through Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) funds and attainment of over nearly $300,000 of competitive grants, in quality enrichment programs such as music and performing arts.
The new theater allows the district to consolidate all music and drama classes in one building, while also providing a state-of-the-art facility with a larger stage, proper acoustics, modern lighting, and sound system.
The building houses 4 classrooms, a space for constructing sets, wardrobe closets and instrument storage, dressing rooms, and private rehearsal space.
