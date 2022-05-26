PJUSD: School board meeting highlighted by successful programs

Last week’s school board meeting started off with public comment from the President of the Grayson Neighborhood Council who spoke about the first Grayson, Westley, Vernalis Wellness Committee meeting.
“We want to know what whole wellness really looks like [in our community]. It’s more than just mental health or drug abuse treatment. It’s programs for Seniors, interventions of various types amongst recreation and exercise and a whole variety of things…We’ve come to the conclusion that not one agency can make your community whole. It’s gonna take everybody to make your community whole.”
Pastor Timothy Benefield addressed the board about wanting to re-introduce faith in schools.
“It breaks my heart that in the 60s and 70s our government just kind of forced god out of our public schools and it has caused tremendous damage…I would really like to encourage our school board to look for any ways to honor the lord and return to thoughts of being thankful to god for our freedom.”
CSEA President Christina Garcia was next to address the board after arriving back from attending a training in Southern California.
“Good morning board of trustees, administrators, community. It's been a while since I've been up here. My name is Christina Garcia. I'm the president of the classified employees and I just want to thank [Veronica Miranda] and my supervisor Jackie Lawrence for allowing me to be in Palm Springs for a BOOST training and it couldn’t have been named better. With all the issues of being maskless like we’ve been looking forward to being, we need that boost and that energy so I came back with so many strategies and I can’t wait to share it with the other 50 plus employees that we have in our after school programs…This week we are celebrating our CSEA members, we have 7 paraeducators that are now going to be certificated teachers and that’s a proud moment for me.”
This school board meeting was highlighted by back-to-back presentations from Employee Organizations showcasing their work in increasing student productivity, engagement, and career exploration. First up was the Patterson High School Supply Chain and Logistics Training Center presentation given by Glenn Ecalne, Larry Garcia, Leah Sheets and Dave Dein.
Introduction to Logistics and Supply Chain at Patterson High School currently serves as a fully functioning warehouse that supplies all of the PJUSD schools with materials such as: school supplies, PPE and nurses supplies.
Students focus on the main functions in warehousing such as: Inbounding, put away, inventory control, quality assurance and shipping.
“The purpose of the warehousing program is to prepare students for direct entry into the warehousing and distribution industry,” said Ecalne, who runs the program at Patterson High School and has overseen the opening of three major warehouses in Patterson and Tracy: Amazon, Restoration Hardware and Home Depot.
Ecalne also laid out some future plans which include FAA drone certification so that students can use drones to deliver supplies to classrooms and school sites.
PHS 2018 graduate Leah Sheets introduced herself to the board after serving her first year as the Logistics and Supply Chain Warehouse Manager.
“I was in the program my junior and senior year,” said Sheets. “I didn’t know if I wanted to go to college. I didn't know if it was for me and I didn’t know how I would pay for it. I took the class as a resource and learning experience and then I really ended up enjoying it and finding value in it.”
Sheets worked for Restoration Hardware and was in the logistics industry for three years before joining the PHS Staff. In her new role, Sheets enjoys serving the students and community.
Forklift Safety Instructor at PHS Larry Garcia was next to address the board.
“I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years,” said Garcia. “I teach Introduction to Forklifting. We cover OSHA, students do inspections on the forklift, they have to do a pre-op and operational check then they use simulators to get familiar with the controls of the forklift [before using a real forklift]…When they leave the program not only are they using the warehouse management system, they are understanding the process of how a warehouse operates. They are understanding the layout of a warehouse. They are understanding how to find locations not just in the warehouse but on their computers. They are doing audits, they are doing all this other stuff that people walking in off the street don’t have a clue what they’re doing. I’m very proud to be part of this team. I’m loving it.”
Trucking Instructor Dave Dein shared a story about a previous student who was heading down the wrong path before enrolling into the Truck Driving Program and turning his life around. The student now has his own trucking company.
“When we launched our program 5 years ago, I had no idea that it would become what it has today,” said Dein.
The Elementary Computer Science Program was next to present to the board. Alicia Lopez, who teaches K-1 Computer Science, Vanessa Martinez 2-3 and Zach Atchison 4-6 spoke to the board about the success and progress of the program.
“We provide computer science instruction to all of our kinder through 6 grade students in the district,” said Martinez.
The curriculum for the program includes Coding through Codelicious, Code.org and Make Code as well as Typing courses, Scratch & Scratch Jr. courses and programming Micro Bits.
Students from K-6 are all hands-on involved in learning how to program robots.
“How can we get our students really engaged and encouraged in learning?” asked Atchison. “Easy, technology. We bring in robots and get them to learn about computers.
Atchison pointed out how skills such as: Attention to detail, creativity, communication, and time management can be developed through learning computer science.
“As we’re working throughout the year, the kids are [developing] these traits. They’re being patient, they’re sharing, they’re following instructions. With coding, there is a lot of instruction involved.”
