Tahmirah Mecca of “Improving Tomorrow,” a non-profit that aims to improve representation of young men of color in higher education, was first to take the lectern at the September 12 board meeting.
“I grew up here in Patterson,” said Mecca. “I went to school here and now I’m working with Improving Tomorrow and our goal is to increase the amount of young men of color to attend and graduate from college. We are currently working with the [Chancellors of UC Merced and CSU Stanislaus] to accomplish our mission and I welcome a meeting with [the board of trustees] to speak more on this. If you are interested I would love to bring this opportunity to Patterson because I know that there was a need for this when I was here, which was not that long ago and I know there are a lot of resources available [that often] skip out on the Central Valley.”
PHS Teacher, Coach and lifelong resident, Jason McCleery expressed the importance of a new gym for PHS.
“Obviously our gym is outdated for a school of this size,” said McCleery. “It’s too small for the PE Teachers and they have a hard time with the curriculum. When you have a class of 60 in the gym that’s not a problem, but when staff has to combine that with heat days and wet days, there’s just no room for the kids and no way to teach the curriculum. In the past we tried to look at sports PE for 7th period. To take a PE class and have practice for athletics during the school day. That will help to alleviate a lot of the class sizes in PE and it also allows us to have practices sooner and get done sooner. [Right now] we just don’t have the facility to be able to do that.”
McCleery said that a lot of other districts offer in-school hours for athletic practices and with the current size of the athletics programs combined with sharing the gym, sometimes practices are not over until late at night.
“During basketball season we have 6 teams trying to practice. This year we practice until 9:30 pm due to 6 teams trying to coordinate and share the gym…I know it’s a process,” said McCleery. “I’m not up here thinking it’s gonna happen overnight, but I have heard that there's a gym coming and then something else gets built. I just want to make sure you all understood what our student athletes and coaches are doing [staying out late at night].”
Chief Job Steward for the CSEA, Ruben Estrada was last to address the board during Presentations by Employee Organizations, Student Organizations or Community Members.
“I just want to say that we are pleased to be meeting with Joe Silveira this Wednesday to work on changing the language in our [Paraeducator] positions and updating the dress code.”
Presentations by Staff
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Joe Silveira, presented the Patterson Proud awards to Certificated and Classified Staff.
“Every month we honor employees who make a difference in our community,” said Silveira.
The Certificated award was given to Apricot Valley Elementary School Teacher, Jessica Katen.
“Jessica is one of those people that is always willing to pitch in and help no matter what we need,” said Apricot Valley Principal, Mrs. Shelby Huerta. “Thank you for all that you do and for always being willing to support and assist all of the students and staff at Apricot Valley.”
Paraeducator Nancy Diaz was awarded this month's Patterson Proud Classified award.
“Nancy works with students ages 3 to 5 [at West Valley Learning Center] who are diagnosed with autism. She has such a passion for these kids and gives her all each and every day…She’s always going above and beyond her call of duty. You can find her playing dress up with the students or playing tag on the playground. She is always cheering on the students. Her enthusiasm is contagious. She is loved by the students as well as her colleagues. She is a natural leader and is always encouraging everyone to better and try harder because these children deserve the best. She has a heart of gold and I’m truly proud to get to work alongside her.”
Del Puerto and Open Valley Principal Jose Sanchez gave a presentation to the board highlighting the achievements and milestones that both programs have made recently.
Del Puerto is currently the only Alternative High School in the nation to be a part of the No Excuses University network and has received many accolades from state and county offices.
“My dream came true in 2019 when we became a model continuation high school,” said Sanchez, who two years later received the award aboard the USS Midway.
In 2021 teacher at Del Puerto, Mr. Hensley was a finalist for Stanislaus County Teacher of the Year in 2019 and in 2021 Assistant Principal Marcos Huerta was the recipient of the CCEA Counselor/Support person of the Year Award.
The recognition even extended to the office staff when Catherine Manning was awarded the EMAD award.
“Del Puerto has done amazing things over the past couple of years and I wouldn’t be here without the students and the staff,” said Sanchez.
Sanchez also highlighted some of the many programs available to both Del Puerto and Open Valley students such as attending the Logistics, Forklift and Truck Driving programs as well as music and band. Students are even given the opportunity to get hands out experience in horticulture.
“We take our students out to Rising Sun [Farm & Garden in Vernalis] to help them learning the process of how to become farmers and grow plants,” said Sanchez. “They actually get to work inside the greenhouse, and they go through the whole process of planting seeds, watching them grow and selling them…We want them to know that working in agriculture isn’t just about going out in the hot sun and sweating. You can be a grower as well and even in the business side of things.”
Other programs that were highlighted were the Healthy eating and Active living programs. PHAST, CoEd Alternative Sports Leagues, Physical Education and Yoga.
“We go out and compete against other schools and do a very good job of involving our boys and girls in sports. We [get them involved in physical education] and there’s a Yoga instructor that comes out on Friday afternoons and does Yoga with these students.”
Along with guest speakers comprised of previous students, School Board President Amanda Lozano chimed in with a comment of her own at the end of the presentation.
“I just want to say that at DP you are really blessed to be a part of that family. You truly are.”
Superintendent's Report-Student for a day
Dr. Reyes Gauna provided an update on his experience as student for a day, as well as his listening to learn events and Attendance Awareness month.
“Last week I was a student for a day at Patterson High School,” said Dr. Gauna. “I want to say thank you to Dave [Smith] and his team and the teachers and the amazing students. You really learn so much from being a student for a day and really embracing it. I went there with a backpack and all the kids wanted my backpack by the time the day was over. You leave there with a different perspective. Kids invited me to lunch and I went and hung out with the kids during lunch time and got to be there with them. I hung out with ASB. It was an amazing experience to listen to students and what they go through.
Listening to Learn
“My listening to learn events have been very well attended and I’m learning a lot. I just want to reiterate to our community that I’m not just listening to learn, but I’m listening to complement it with actions wherever it’s needed.”
Attendance awareness month
“This is attendance awareness months,” said Dr. Gauna. “It’s the month we focus on ensuring that our students remember the significance of being at school and a lot of individuals like to make it about the funding. Even though that’s always important, cause that's the funds that we utilize to provide the resources for our students, more importantly that's how our students continue to increase our test scores by being in school and not missing [academic, social and emotional opportunities.]”
Student Board Member
To a round of applause, the board voted to approve the inclusion of new PHS Student Board Member, Isaiah Rivera. Following the unanimous approval, Dr. Reyes Gauna swore Rivera in with the School Board Oath of Office.
