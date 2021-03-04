PJUSD School Board: Spray and wipe, custodians face new challenges

The first School Board meeting of March started off late as there was action taken in the closed session in which the board issued a notice of non-reelection to a probationary certified employee and requests for unpaid leave, in which the board approved two of three.
After the pledge of allegiance, the board took a moment of silence in memory of Classified employee, John Texeira, who retired on September 30, 2020 and passed away after serving 31 years on December 25 2020 and Jeffrey Cross, who served as a member of the School Board from 2018 to 2020, and passed away earlier this month.
CSEA
First up to the lectern was CSEA President, Christina Garcia. Garcia stressed the importance of employees staying together and moving forward as a unit during these tough times. She highlighted recent incidents that involved facetious remarks and antagonization.
“I am here to speak on a couple of things, we’ve had some rough times since our last board meeting. I know and respect that we are going through a pandemic and times are really rough but we truly need to see ourselves as one,” said Garcia. “In these past incidents there has been high emotions, there has been speaking to people with sarcasm. Antagonizing and belittling. Our mutual goal should be to continue to bring back our remaining students, teachers and staff back safely.”
Extended-Day Kindergarten
The extended-day kindergarten (EDK) presentation was given by Assistant Superintendent, Veronica Miranda. EDK is a class that is taught by the same certificated staff members, that exceeds a four hour maximum school day. Patterson has been doing five hour days since at least 2005, but now wants to add an extra hour to make it a six hour day.
“The biggest reason is we want to improve the educational program for our students,” said Miranda "We want to make sure that the students are receiving the maximum social, emotional, physical and academic growth.”
The extra hour will be used to add a balance of social, emotional education along with visual and performing arts.
Custodial Department Reorganization
The custodial department has seen a major shift in duties and workload since the pandemic shutdown. This presentation was delivered by Assistant Superintendent, Jeff Menge and focused on what the district has done to address the custodial department’s reorganization. In collaboration with the union and custodial staff, the district was able to create a new Custodian I job description, move all the existing staff to Custodian II positions and brought in more supervisors to ensure that the custodial staff had proper support.
“Those are the things we did when this unprecedented time occurred,” said Menge. “We really tried to be ahead of the curve in that we didn’t wait for what other districts are doing or decisions to be handed to us. We wanted to be proactive and come up with a plan to the point where the PPE, the disinfecting and the procedures that we came up with, other districts in the area were calling to ask how we were able to do that...Really it was because we took a very proactive and aggressive approach.”
Menge continued to say that these actions prompted a whole reorganization of the custodial department which included the hiring of eight new Custodial I positions and moved everybody who was already in the Custodial I position into a Custodial II position which included an increase in pay and responsibility. But new guidelines for reopening schools from the State and the CDC adds worries to the changes that have so far been seamless. The new cleaning standards require that custodians spray and wipe (the disinfectant and all surfaces of a classroom), essentially doubling the workload that they have become accustomed to.
“The main concern we have is that the need to clean and disinfect nightly is not a desire or a want, it's a requirement, it’s a mandate,” said Menge. “It’s not something that’s an optional thing and at the same time we are trying to make sure that during the day we have the appropriate coverage for keeping students and staff safe...But I do want to say that as we embark on this that we do appreciate the hard work and flexibility of our custodial staff and their willingness to always put our students first, because again that's what the need is derived from is the safety of our students first and foremost and the ability to provide for that.”
The original agreement that was made between the district, custodial staff and union to not make any changes to the custodians’ schedule is still being honored until the end of the school year, and plans to add temporary positions to help carry the new workload is also being looked at as a strong possibility to alleviate some worries.
Superintendent's Report
The target date for the reopening of grades 6 through 12 is March, 22. Stanislaus County must hit the red-tier and remain there for at least two weeks. The original reopening target of March 15 was shut down after the county came up just shy of the red-tier. A reopening would see the students returning for an abbreviated day so that they can be released just before the start of lunch. There will be no requirements to change for physical education and students are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes for outdoor activities.
A survey sent out to PJUSD employees about vaccinations showed that at least 50.1% of employees want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.1% do not, 31.7% are unsure and just over 1% have already received a vaccination. However, with the increase of availability, the previous 1% has already been raised and Superintendent Phil Alfano is hopeful that new vaccine distribution “PODS” that vaccinate school employees exclusively will be available this month.
“Just in one week 34% of our employees 50 or over are vaccinated and 15% of all employees total,” said Alfano. “We are still, we have another meeting with county public health this Friday to talk about doing these closed pods, we are ready to go.”
Alfano also talked about the success of PCR testing for staff, which has so far administered 554 tests, with only 3 positive results. Rapid Antigen tests have also been administered at 157 so far, with 1 positive result.
“It’s been quite a while I think about three weeks since we’ve had to close a classroom because of a positivity case now,” said Alfano.
Another bright spot that Alfano pointed to was the rapid antigen testing for students playing football. Out of 66 students who received a test on Saturday, February 27, there was not a single positive.
“That surprised me because what we know about younger people is they tend to be more asymptomatic. I was thinking surely in the last 90 days with this huge surge we are going to have at least one student who had it and didn’t know it and they are gonna test positive. Even if they’re not currently infected it’ll test positive for 90 days...I was pleasantly surprised by that. There is a lot of good news coming out and again I’m cautiously optimistic that we will be able to move forward by the 15th or by March 22nd. We are getting very close.”
