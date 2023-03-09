PJUSD: Speeding tickets, and updated dress codes

Mayor Mike Clauzel took the lectern at the start of this week's board meeting to provide updates on approved agreements between the city and the district, traffic safety plans, and to take a moment of silence with the board for the recent unexpected passing of Councilwoman Jessica Romero’s husband, Jesse Romero.
“On behalf of the City of Patterson, I want to express my sadness that we all share regarding the passing of Jesse Romero,” said Clauzel. “...May we all surround Jessica and her family with love and support as they cope with their sudden loss.”
Following the moment of silence, Clauzel was pleased to share with the board the approved agreement for the temporary roadway closure of Ninth Street and Ward Avenue to the southern extension of the parking lot of the new performing arts center.
In conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department, Clauzel also spoke on his new Traffic Safety Roadway Plan, which has aimed to slow down speeding drivers for the safety of students and residents near schools and residential areas. The plan has already seen over 250 speeding tickets given in just a few weeks.
“I will continue to make sure that our roadways are safe for our children and their families.”
Athletics and Gym Tour Update
Last month, Athletic Director Rob Cozart and board member Michele Bays toured multiple gyms to get ideas for a new facility at Patterson High School.
“We saw Manteca High School’s gym, Edison High School, and Tokay,” said Cozart. “Different versions of new facilities and renovated facilities to see what worked for them and what didn’t.”
According to Cozart, the tours allowed for the opportunity to meet with different personnel and construction development crews for a more insightful view on the facilities. The information gathered from the tours will be used to decide what’s best moving forward regarding a new gym at PHS.
CSEA
CSEA President Christina Garcia gave a shout-out to her board, Vice President Roy Murray, Job Stewards’ Ruben Estrada and former President Brittany Lozano, Communications Officer Adrian Ramirez and Brandy Schaa.
“We are very excited because our new Superintendent, Dr. Gauna has made sure that we get to speak with [Nancy Lane] every week to resolve issues at the lowest level,” said Garcia. “We have grown to over 407 Classified members…I’m glad to represent each and every one of them.”
Dress Code
Patterson High School students, Shantell Nzoule, Alexia Perez, Mariama Mensah-Randolph, Freya Porche and Raquel Romo led a presentation on “A Better Dress Code,” as members of PHS’ SLED club, a club that advocates for other students on campus and enacts projects that help to improve relations between students, teachers and parents.
The group spoke about perceived inconsistencies in the dress code due to differing body types.
“Our dress code is subjective to each and every teacher,” said SLED President, Shantell Nzoule. “It’s inconsistent in terms of who gets dress-coded and who doesn’t and it’s discouraging of the unity we’ve all come to expect on campus…It’s better for all of us as students, teachers, admin and parents if we’re all on the same page of what's right or wrong.”
A new dress code that showed what students can and can’t wear was shown to the board. Students cannot wear clothing with:
Violent language or images depicting violence
Images or language depicting drugs or alcohol (or any illegal item or activity) or the use of the same objects.
Hate speech, profanity, pornography
Images and/or language that create a hostile or intimidating environment based on any protected class or promote gang activity.
Students must still wear:
Bottoms, Tops, Shoes; Clothing that covers genitals, buttocks, and areolae/nipples with opaque material
“As long as the student is dressed comfortably in whatever they feel is their current style and doesn’t distract the room learning, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be allowed to wear it at school.”
Rising Sun
Executive Director of Student Support Services Tracy Manzoni and Director of Career Navigation and Workforce Preparation, Kym Brinkman, gave a “state-of-the-campus” update on Rising Sun Farm and Garden.
“[Rising Sun]is a life skills development program for those 18–22-year-olds with severe disabilities,” said Manzoni. “And we also have a co-program that's our career technical education plant nursery management for our Del Puerto students as well.”
According to Manzoni, Rising Sun currently has 1 special education teacher, 1 teacher on special assignment, 1 farm manager and 5 paraprofessionals.
“There are many opportunities that we provide for our students as well as production and marketing,” said Brinkman. “The students in the CTE classes and adult students learn valuable life skills while in this program. They learn the production and marketing of homemade goods. For instance we grow lavender on site and they learn how to market those crafts to the community through plant sales, basic retail and we host events throughout the entire year that's open to the entire public.”
