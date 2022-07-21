Middle of summer school board meeting anyone? Sure, but let’s make it quick.
Last week’s school board meeting started off promptly with the pledge of allegiance followed by President Amanda Lozano reporting that there was nothing to report from the closed session.
After the approval of the agenda and minutes, there were no public comments but a quick presentation by employee organizations, student organizations or community members was given by Vice President of the California School Employees Association, Roy Murray.
“Good evening school board, Superintendents and everyone watching. The CSEA doesn’t have anything to report on. I just wanted to come and welcome Dr. Gauna to his first official school board and I look forward to working with you,” said Murray to Dr. Gauna.
Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Jeff Menge, gave a quick update on the annual audit report for 2021.
“Our intention for the annual audit is to ensure our finances are presented accurately and fairly,” said Menge. “We have an external group come in and review all of that each year and it's a requirement by the state. The outcome of the audit is that we had a clean audit, we had no findings. We just had one adjustment that had to do with the Associated Student Body [ASB] entries. We now have to have those ASB entries in our accounting system which didn’t used to be a thing. We used to keep them separate so now these are some adjustments we have to make as we transition ASB into our financial system.”
A few action items to approve followed the consent calendar starting with action item: A to award the bid to begin construction for Northmead interim housing modulars classroom project.
“This is to place six portables at Northmead for temporary housing,” said Menge. “As you guys know we are very impacted for space. We had to fast track this because the construction going on at Apricot Valley and Las Palmas won’t be ready for this year, it’ll be ready for next school year. These additional six portables are the only buffer we have as we grow.”
Menge said that two to three of the portables at Northmead will be filled and the rest will be kept open to be used as new students are enrolled in the district. The modulars will be used for a maximum of five years before they will need to be removed.
Approval of item B: District contracts and item C: the approval of interfund transfers followed.
