Public Comment
Mayor Mike Clauzel gave a quick update on the theater during public comment.
“We’re slowly working through some of the final details,” said Clauzel. “We’ve gone back and forth but it looks like we’re getting very, very close to being able to get something presentable to your City Council at the very next meeting.”
Mayor Clauzel said that all stakeholders, including the sheriff's department, fire and ambulance have signed off on measures taken to get the theater open, and barring any unforeseeable circumstances, the district and the city should be able to open the theater doors for students soon.
Patterson Proud
Patterson High School Campus Security Supervisor, E Godinez was awarded the Classified Patterson Proud award.
“He works extremely hard to ensure the safety of both our students and staff,” said Patterson High School Principal, Dave Smith. “He works to build rapport with students and is always working to de-escalate even the toughest situations.”
PHS Teacher, Kendall Imbrogno was awarded the Certificated Patterson Proud Award.
“She is the definition of a swiss army knife,” said Smith. “...she brings a very programmatic approach to situations and always puts students at the forefront of her decision making. Kendall and her Ag team have built a program that’s not only respected in Stanislaus County, but all over the Central Valley. We are extremely proud to claim Kendall as a PHS Tiger.”
Northmead
The oldest school in the district presented their state of campus to the board. Founded in 1922, Northmead has grown to have 31 teachers and 46 classified employees.
“The average teaching experience is 17 years,” said Assistant Principal Steve Porras. “We have a total of 524 years of combined teaching. We’re not old, we’re wise. No one seems to want to leave Northmead and I can see why.”
Superintendent’s Report
Dr. Gauna gave a quick update on Governor Newsom’s projections for the 2023-24 school year.
“Though we did not make some of the State projections, I’m cautiously optimistic that education continues to be a priority at the [State level] as it is for us as a district.”
Interim Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, Michelle Spragg gave an update on Measure E, the bond measure that was passed by voters in November.
“We are working with a financial advisor on the issuance of the first series of Measure E bonds,” said Spragg. “We don’t anticipate that issuance to exceed 10 million dollars and we will be returning with a resolution on the March 6 meeting to authorize the sale of the bond and before that we will also have to certify the bond elections as well as have approval of the Measure E Citizens Bond Oversight Committee bylaws.”
