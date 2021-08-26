I grew up across the street from a Master Gardener with an absolutely gorgeous English garden. That garden was always alive with big beautiful blooms and abundant foliage that made their small property a little slice of paradise. My family enjoyed the dazzling display so much that we wanted to bring it to our own porch, and some of my favorite childhood memories are of the time we spent installing our new garden together. My father carefully picked out each of the plants by extensively reviewing their qualities and care needs, which was no small feat in the days before the internet. Though we purchased some new plants, many of the plants were gifts from people who were close to us and still carry sentimental value to this day. We swapped our lawn for flowers that told a story of our community, our friendships, and our family. It was our own little slice of paradise where my father would cut bouquets to give to my mother, and my first lesson about how much love you can find in a garden. I find it so fitting that front yard gardens such as this, the place that first welcomes those that arrive to our homes, is also a living family history.
Once we moved to Patterson I found myself craving the garden aesthetic of my childhood. After some delays I am very excited that we will finally be installing the majority of our new garden this fall. We will finally have our own pollinator flower garden to welcome our visitors. Like my father, I did quite a bit of reading on various techniques and plants before choosing a plan that suited us best. This was something that was infinitely easier with the wealth of knowledge on the internet at my fingertips, and I would encourage anyone undertaking their own garden makeover to make use of the incredible amount of information available to you online. We ended up using instructions from the California Native Plant Society’s website (www.cnps.org) to sheet mulch over the lawn, and installed permeable pathways with pavers to create distinct garden beds. The paver pathways allow water to still seep into the soil while making it relatively easy to reach all areas of the garden for maintenance.
We’ve collected dozens of species to include in our front yard and hope to create a sea of undulating foliage with pops of floral color that fits our eclectic style. We like a wide variety of plants and have spots with differing amounts of sun and soil types which guided my choices for specific areas. The one thing my choices have in common is drought tolerance.
While re-doing a front yard can take a lot of time and effort, it doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg. One way we have been saving on this project is to use what we have by propagating plants that we already own and know do well here, and graciously accepting donated plants from others. Like the garden of my childhood, our yard will tell the story of our family, our old friends, and our new friends and neighbors here in Patterson. Another way to save on plants is to buy smaller cheaper plants, then transplant them into larger pots and tend them in a protected area for a few months. This gives them a chance to get bigger and grow deeper root systems before being transplanted into the ground in milder weather. Even drought tolerant plants need at least six months tending to with regular water and a break from the intense and drying summer heat.
While it was easy to pick out eye-catching pollinator friendly flowers, it was more difficult to find ground covers to fill in between that checked all my boxes. I prefer plants to serve a purpose more than just visual aesthetics. Things like strong soil stabilizing root systems, weed suppression, or encouraging pollinators gives groundcovers extra marks in my book, and I also give points for fragrance. Next week I’ll introduce you to some of my favorite groundcover plants that we’ve chosen.
This is a two-part submission. Look for the part two in an upcoming edition of the Irrigator.
