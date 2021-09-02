As the weather cools down this fall we will be installing our new drought-tolerant pollinator garden in an attempt to both recreate the garden aesthetic of my childhood as well as our own little slice of paradise. This week I would like to introduce you to some of my favorite groundcover plants that we've chosen.
Canyon Gray California Sagebrush - Artemisia californica
Many plants have subtle scents that you wouldn’t notice without gently tussling the leaves to release the aroma. If you brush your fingers over the soft silvery foliage of Canyon Gray California Sagebrush it releases a sweet eucalyptus smell that some refer to as Cowboy Cologne. With light sage green leaves in the rainy season and gray-silver foliage in the dry season it is beautiful year round. This gently sprawling California native species grows to approximately one foot in height by four to six feet wide, and sprouts small white delicate flowers in the summer and fall once it’s mature. It can be used as a groundcover over flat areas or cascading over a slope or low rock wall and does best in light shade in our inland heat. This perennial is said to be very drought tolerant once established and can also handle clay soil. It attracts butterflies and birds, and is even supposed to be gopher resistant. If you want it to grow denser foliage it only needs to be trimmed every one to two years. It is considered by many to be evergreen, and while it is very drought tolerant, it can lose its leaves as a means of protecting itself if left for excessive periods of time without water.
Hairy Canary Clover - Lotus hirsutus
Native to the Mediterranean basin Hairy Canary Clover takes to California very easily. It’s soft fuzzy foliage smells sweet and gives off a smell that is almost like marshmallow when brushed against. From May to July it blooms with beautiful white flowers accented with streaks of pinkish-red. This drought-tolerant rockstar can handle full sun, but needs well draining soil. As a member of the legume family it doesn’t rob nutrients from the surrounding plants, instead it works with naturally occurring soil bacteria to fix atmospheric nitrogen into the soil in a form that the plant can use for food. It will grow one to two feet tall and spread about three feet wide over a flat area or cascade down a slope or rock wall.
Silver Carpet - Dymondia margaretae
Extremely drought tolerant Silver Carpet is native to South Africa and forms a weed-suppressing mat that blooms with small yellow daisy-like flowers in the summertime. While it is recommended for areas of partial shade in our inland climate I suspect it will handle our heat very well and is recommended for hot, dry climates in growing zones even warmer than ours. Regular water while establishing will encourage spreading and help to strengthen its deep root system. It tolerates poor soil but needs good drainage. Growing to only two inches high, and handling foot traffic so well as to be called “living cement” it is a favorite among lawn alternatives. This evergreen perennial is also an excellent choice to grow between pavers or stepping stones.
Seaside Buckwheat - Eriogonum latifolium
A stellar pollinator attractor and important host plant for the native Acmon Blue butterflies that began visiting our garden this year as well as 30 other native butterflies and moths. It boasts wooly silver leaves and clusters of flowers that look like large pale pink pom poms. The extensive root system makes it a candidate for erosion control and not only drought, but salt tolerant as well. It handles full sun, but needs some summer water in our hot inland climate.
Caitlin’s Giant - Ajuga reptans
Caitlin’s Giant is commonly found in the British Isles and has earned the Royal Horticultural Society’s Award of Garden Merit, but readily adapts to many different environments including clay soil and a dry climate. It is currently handling full summer sun very well while waiting to be transplanted. Its lush, dark green purple-tinged foliage is topped with miniature towers of brilliant purple flowers, and its dense growth habit prevents weeds. It is said to be gopher resistant while attracting butterflies and bees, and should be evergreen through our mild winters.
We’ll also be adding more fragrant drought-tolerant groundcover choices like Rupturewort said to smell of vanilla, and creeping thyme said to have a fresh citrus mint scent. We’ve gathered many drought tolerant perennials for our big pops of color, but I’ll tell you about a few of my old favorites. Kool-aid bush, Psorlea pinnata, legitimately smells like grape Kool-aid and can fill the air with the scent when in bloom. Blue Hibiscus, Algonye huegelii, is one of the easiest plants to care for and rewards us with big shimmery purple blooms. Torch lilies, Kniphofia sp., bloom like a slow-motion firework and are a special treat in the fall garden.
With so many choices available, there is literally a world of plants waiting for you to learn about and choose from to enjoy at your own home. It can be overwhelming, but there are a lot of options available to help you. First, it can be useful to visit local public gardens to see what grows well here, how it looks in person, and to help you better visualize how it will look in your own yard. I recommend the Hughson Arboretum, the Trans-California Pathway at CSU Stanislaus, and the La Loma Native Plant Garden in Modesto as great destinations to start.
The huge abundance of information online can be difficult to wade through, but I recommend starting with the following four sites when beginning your research.
CalScape - www.calscape.org
Once you visit CalScape just enter your address and you will be presented with hundreds of options that are already adapted to our local climate. Everything will be divided into easy categories so you can pick lists of groundcovers, trees, shrubs, very easy plants, plants with low water needs, and more. You’ll be able to browse full color photos of all the species native to our area, and the pages for each plant will give you a wealth of information as well as a list of nurseries that carry them.
CalScape Garden Planner - https://gardenplanner.calscape.org/
If the CalScape website seems like too much to start, the CalScape Garden Planner is a great quick-start alternative. Answer four quick questions to get a short list of native perennial shrubs, perennial herbs, annual herbs, trees, and grasses as well as design ideas.
California Native Plant Society - www.cnps.org
The California Native Plant Society website will give you information about the organization itself, but also examples of other gardens and techniques. Just enter “sheet mulching” in their search field and choose the top result to get instructions on how to sheet mulch your own yard.
Annie’s Annuals and Perennials - www.anniesannuals.com
Annie’s is a nursery in Richmond, California. While I’ve never been there, I’ve used their amazing search options on many occasions. It takes little effort to set the search filters for our 9b growing zone and any other specifics you might like from sun and water requirements to bloom color and lifespan.
Whatever you choose, I wish for you your own little slice of paradise and a beautiful garden that tells the story of you.
This is part two of a two-part series. Part one was published in the August 26 edition of the Irrigator.
