Plant sale kicks off at Rising Sun Farm and Garden

The biannual Rising Sun Farm & Garden plant sale kicked off last week to great success. Despite high-speed winds whipping around the property, many people from the surrounding towns came out to support the work of the school’s disabled students.
Operations Coordinator Amy Thorpe reported that the school site had been busy with customers and alumni as they walked through the humid greenhouse and surveyed the fruits of the students’ labor.
One such customer, Lauren Bach, is a teacher at Creekside Middle School and has been a supporter of the plant sale for around ten years. Bach recalled that the experience is always fantastic, and that the plant quality is much higher than buying it from a typical store. “It’s definitely important because the work [Rising Sun] is doing with their students is important. They’re actually teaching them skills that they’re going to use out in the real world.”
Barbara Heartsell is a volunteer with the event this year, coming from a local garden club. Though she has visited before as a buyer, 2023 is the first time she’s been a part of running it. She said she’s happy to support anything Rising Sun operates, with all the good it does to the community.
Rising Sun Farm & Garden is located at 2243 Welty Road in Vernalis, the site of a former elementary school. This year’s sale runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 29-April 1 and April 26-27. There are still plenty of plants left, so it’s not too late to stop by.
For more information, contact Operation Coordinator Amy Thorpe at (209) 892-4765 or at athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us. You can also follow Rising Sun Farm & Garden on Facebook for regular updates, including information about the sale and plant lists.
