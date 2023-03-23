Plant sale to benefit Rising Sun programs

The community powers Rising Sun Farm & Garden at every level, and the school’s upcoming events are no exception. With both a student-run plant sale and an Easter egg hunt organized by volunteers, this special-needs school allows plenteous opportunities to both serve and be served.
Rising Sun is an adult transition school for disabled students 18-22 and hosts a plant sale twice a year. This year, the sale will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 22-25, March 29-April 1, and April 26-27. Some vegetable plants and herbs are sold in four-inch pots for $2, and a large variety of other plants are available for similarly reasonable prices. All proceeds return to the school, allowing it to continue aiding special-needs students.
Amy Thorpe, the operations director of Rising Sun, said of the event, “It provides our students hands-on, real-life experiences. I think it’s therapeutic. They really enjoy coming out here.” She mentioned how the students get to see their plants go from a seed to a sold product and are involved in the entire process. They not only fill the pots and transplant the plants, but they also work as customer service during the sale.
The program’s Easter egg hunt will make a comeback this year after two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 1, it will be a busy event, with eight hunts for different age groups throughout the day. It begins with ages 0-2 at 9:45 a.m., then ages 3-5 at 10 a.m., 6-8 at 10:30 a.m., and 9 and up at 10:45 a.m. The second round will begin at 11:45 a.m. and continue in 15-minute increments, using the same age groups as before.
Numerous other activities will also be part of the day, including an antique tractor display from the Patterson Barnstormers, face painting, a petting zoo, crafts, and more. The art exhibition will feature 331 pieces of art from students in grades K-6, with the Rising Sun students selecting a grand prize winner. Their selection will join a Rising Sun field trip coming up.
Rising Sun Farm & Garden is located at 2243 Welty Road in Vernalis, the oldest school site in this county. The school operates within the Patterson school district, allowing disabled students to learn hands-on and develop life skills in an environment specially designed for them. Rising Sun’s eight acres of land contain a commercial greenhouse, a lavender field, a citrus orchard, a llama corral, a pumpkin patch, and more, and is the source of all their products for the sale.
For more information, contact Operation Coordinator Amy Thorpe at (209) 892-4765 or at athorpe@patterson.k12.ca.us. You can also follow Rising Sun Farm & Garden on Facebook for regular updates, including information about the sale and plant lists.
