Police Log April 10 to April 16

Patterson Police Services received 259 calls for service, conducted 78 traffic stops and issued 69 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from April 10 through 16.
April 10
1:24 a.m. Fight reported in the 1400 block of Toggenburg Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:49 a.m. Fight reported in the 800 block of MacKilhaffy Drive. Upon arrival deputies determine the female half of the party to be the aggressor. She was arrested on domestic disturbance charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
12:01 p.m.Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of Calvinson Parkway and Garden Patch Way.
11:41 p.m. Female subject contacted in the 400 block of Henley Parkway who was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for being drunk in public and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
April 11
7:41 a.m. Verbal fight in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject was gone upon deputies’ arrival and no further action was taken at this time.
8:25 hours a.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 500 block of Henley Parkway.
3:39 p.m. Security check in the 10 block of North 6th Street. Ambulance needed for resident who had fallen inside of residence and needed medical assistance.
3:59 p.m. Petty theft reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive.
11:02 p.m. Family fight reported in the 100 block of Noble Park Circle. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
April 12
12:07 a.m. Fight reported in the 1000 block of Yellowhammer Drive. Verbal only per reporting party and no further action taken at the time.
9:47 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovered in the area of Zacharias and Baldwin Road.
5:18 p.m. Male found trespassing on Railroad property and advised to leave. Deputies contacted him a second time and he was arrested for trespassing on Railroad property and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:28 p.m. Disturbance reported in the 300 block of North 4th Street. Upon arrival deputies contacted a male subject who had violated the restraining order in contacting the residents. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
April 13
12:05 a.m. Traffic stop made in the area of North 2nd and I Street. Deputies contacted the driver who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
1:46 a.m. Prowler reported in the 200 block of Leverton Drive. Deputies checked the area surrounding the residence and did not locate anything suspicious in the area.
10:05 a.m. Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted both parties who advised it was verbal only. Subject left the store when requested and no further action was taken.
11:03 a.m. Traffic enforcement stop made in the area of Ward and Sperry Avenue resulted in contact with a driver who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:36 p.m. Fight in the 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Verbal only and one of the subjects was leaving the residence. No further action was taken at this time.
April 14
3:11 p.m. Hit and run with property damage reported in the area of South Del Puerto and Sperry Avenue.
11:00 p.m. Assisted Ambulance personnel in the 600 block of Beck Creek Lane.
April 15
1:44 p.m. Accident with minor injuries reported in the 200 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:37 p.m. Vehicle reported stolen from the 100 block of Noble Park Circle.
10:47 p.m. Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of Shearwater Drive and Henley Parkway.
April 16
10:33 a.m. Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
2:24 a.m. Accident with injuries reported in the area of North 1st Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:42 p.m. Fight reported in the 400 block of Roadrunner Drive. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
6:26 p.m.
Disturbance reported in the 500 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Male subject was arrested for domestic related charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.