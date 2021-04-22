Patterson Police Services received:
237 calls for service
50 calls for traffic
April 12
8:40 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Baldwin Road and Shearwater Drive after viewing a vehicle driving erratically. After a search of the driver, Alexander Valdivia Valle, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Possession of Controlled Substance for sale.
April 13
10:11 a.m.: Deputies conducted an investigation follow up on the 100 block of Lilac Avenue. Alicia Annis, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for an arrest warrant.
April 14
9:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a felony vandalism of a business, at US Bank on Plaza Circle.
10:24 a.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a missing adult on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: Deputies and Detectives conducted an investigation follow up on the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Daniel Ayala, 32, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for an information and belief warrant issued by Turlock Police.
5:23 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call on Bartch Avenue at Ward Avenue. Vito Castano, 28, was arrested and booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
April 16
4:56 a.m.: Deputies and fire were dispatched to a structural fire in an apartment complex on the 200 block of K Street.
2:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of Lewd and Lascivious acts with a child on the 1400 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. A male was arrested and booked for Lewd and Lascivious acts with a child under fourteen, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under fourteen by caretaker, committing lewd acts with child 14-15 years, annoy/molest a child under 18.
6:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a male who was drunk in public on South Fourth Street at E Street. Ranald Guy, 47, was arrested for drunk in public and released upon sober.
7:32 p.m.: Deputies viewed a vehicle driving recklessly on Baldwin Road at Park Center Road. Stephanie Hedstrom, 35, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Driving under the influence of alcohol and willful harm or injury to child.
9:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle collision into a parked car on North Hartley Street at Berlin Way. Fidencio Martinez, 44, was arrested and given a citation of promise to appear in court.
April 17
7:06 p.m.: Deputies were in a traffic pursuit with two individuals who ran a stop sign on dirt bikes and ended the pursuit when the individuals got away.
7:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a vandalism on the 300 block of Franquette Street.
April 18
9:56 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a vandalism to a vehicle on the 400 block of Peregrine Drive.
12:45 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of child abuse on the 400 block of Walnut Creek Court. A female was arrested and booked for willful harm or injury to a child.
April 19
3:23 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of domestic violence on the 600 block of Logan Way. Fantashia Roberson, 28, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.
8:36 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations on Sperry Avenue at Balwin Road. Dewey Cuffle, 48, was arrested and booked for person prohibited from possession of firearm, large capacity magazine, and re-arrest/revoke probation. Danielle Keller, 29, was booked and arrested for person prohibited from possession of firearm and large capacity magazine.
11:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a petty theft on the 15000 block of Daisy Drive.
2:02 p.m.: Deputies arrested, and cited for court, Austin Newton, 28, for possession of methamphetamine on the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
