Police Log April 18 to April 24

April 18
4:19 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of South Second Street. Male subject was intoxicated and refused to comply with deputies’ orders. Deputies transported him to the Public Safety Center for the charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest.
6:46 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop on a male subject revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
9:12 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop of a male revealed him to have an outstanding felony warrant out of the Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident
April 19
4:08 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of North El Circulo. Deputies contacted a female who felt as if she was being followed. Deputies checked the area and ensured she was escorted safely to her residence.
April 20
3:19 a.m.: Traffic enforcement stop of a male subject revealed him to have two felony warrants from Tracy Police Department. While inventorying the vehicle deputies found brass knuckles. The male subject was arrested on his warrants and possession of brass knuckles. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
4:14 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.
8:04 p.m.: Traffic enforcement stop in the 300 block of South Del Puerto Avenue on a male subject found he was an unlicensed driver. The two male subjects who arrived to pick up the original male were found to have felony warrants out of Tulare County. The two males were arrested on their outstanding warrants and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:44 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 100 block of Rogers Road.
April 21
9:50 a.m.: Found debit card in the 1100 block of Shearwater Drive. CSO was able to return card to owner.
6:06 p.m.: Accident with property damages reported in the area of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Kestrel Drive.
April 22
3:51 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 500 block of Chesterfield Drive.
3:54 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Male with an ax reported in the business. Upon deputies’ arrival the male had left the area and left the ax in the business.
1:30 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1300 block of Morab Court. Male subject was located on Logan Way and arrested for domestic disturbance charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
3:46 p.m.: Report of extortion at 600 block of Hillstock Avenue. Unknown subject requested various sums of money via online app. Deputies advised victim of common phone scams.
6:13 p.m.: Family fight reported at 500 Inaudi Drive. Female subject was not located on scene. I&B issued for domestic violence charges.
April 23
9:40 a.m.: Family fight reported at 2200 Sperry Avenue. Male subject was transported to the Public Safety Center for charges of domestic violence.
5:21 p.m.: Dispute between neighbors reported. While deputies attempted to interview involved parties, male subject became uncooperative and was ultimately transported to the Public Safety Center for charges of resisting arrest.
7:38 p.m.: Security check reported at Walnut and Hartley Street. Unattended minors spotted. Parents were located and all parties safe.
8:11 p.m.: Violation of Court Order reported at 600 block of Logan Way. Male subject entered a property that was protected by a restraining order. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
April 24
6:58 p.m.: Grand theft reported at 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject reported stealing items from local chain store. Subject located in parking lot with items matching stolen merchandise visible in vehicle. Deputies also found subject to have warrants from other agencies. Subject was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.