Police Log April 19 through April 25

Patterson Police Services conducted:
214 Calls for Service
57 Traffic Stops
April 20
7:31 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a male brandishing a knife on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Cole Tyler, 28, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and re-arrest/revoke probation.
April 21
3:19 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop due to a traffic code violation on Charles Street in Grayson. Jorge Bernave-Gonzalez, 28, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for carrying a loaded firearm and not the registered owner, carrying a loaded firearm.
9:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a vehicle accident with injuries on the 200 block of E Street.
April 22
8:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident with property damage on the 1500 block of Azalea Drive.
7:34 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Emmanuel Dunerway, 30, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for six misdemeanor warrants.
April 23
9:28 a.m: Deputies conducted a follow up investigation on the 400 block of South Third Street. A 21 year-old male was arrested and booked for two felony warrants.
7:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a battery on the 300 block of I Street. The responsible party was not on scene and could not be located, no arrests were made at this time.
April 24
6:31 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen license plate from a commercial vehicle on the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on the 300 block of Cherry Blossom Drive. Yair Hernandez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for domestic battery against a cohabitant or non-cohabitant spouse.
10:21 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a family fight on the 1200 block of Fawn Lily Drive.
April 25
1:45 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of spousal abuse on the 200 block of South Sixth Street. The responsible male was not on scene and was unable to be located.
April 26
7:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on Sycamore Avenue at Walnut Avenue.
6:00 p.m.: While on routine bike patrol on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue deputies made contact with Patricia Morales, 47, who was cited for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a hit and run with property damage on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue; no injuries were reported.
