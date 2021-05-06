Police Log April 27 through May 2

Patterson Police Services conducted:
21 calls for service
40 traffic stops
April 27
2:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a grand theft on the 200 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:58 p.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 33 at C Street. Cristina Fajardo, 22, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony warrant.
April 28
3:52 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident with property damage on the 2000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:28 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Azalea Drive. Enroute to the location to take the report, the vehicle was recovered and returned to the registered owner.
April 29
4:52 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of trespassers on private property on the 200 block of South Fourth Street. Cristobal Salamanca, 41, Julio Gonzalez, 30, and Jose Carabez, 31, were all arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for trespassing. Carabez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a device/paraphernalia, and unlawful waste disposal.
5:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the recovery of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Thrush Drive.
April 30
2:19 a.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Sperry Avenue at West Last Palmas Avenue. Sara Ward was arrested and cited for court for driving under the influence.
5:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a grand theft on the 1500 block of Oasis Lane. Gabriela Ramirez, 43, was arrested and cited for court for grand theft.
May 1
No reports were noted.
May 2
1:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident with injuries on the 100 block of North Second Street.
5:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wood Creek Drive for the report of an argument for noise disturbance.
6:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on the 1200 block of Wigeon Lane.
May 3
10:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on the 1100 block of James Burke Drive.
3:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident with property damage on South El Circulo at South Third Street.
10:48 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call on the 600 block of Logan Way. Jairo Daniel Solis, 27, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflict corporal injury to a cohabitant/spouse and driving when license is suspended/revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.