Police Log April 3 to 9

Patterson Police Services received 201 calls for service, conducted 42 traffic stops and issued 17 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from April 3 to 9.
April 3
12:48 a.m.: Alarm call on Sperry Ave/Ward Ave. Subjects were contacted by deputies while walking away from sounding alarm from closed business. Subjects provided false identification, upon investigation, they were found to be on probation and were searched. Illegal contraband was found on them. Subject was transported to the PSC.
4:33 a.m.: Security check reported in the 500 blk of Amberina Court. Reporting party reported being followed during an incident of road rage. Responsibles assaulted the reporting party and vandalized his vehicle. Responsible did not wish to press charges, report was taken.
9:04 a.m.: Subject contacted on Walnut/ Bennett. Subject was found to be on searchable probation and illegal substance found. Responsible was is violation of probation and was transported the PSC without incident.
3:20 p.m.: Mail theft in the 300 blk of Bella Flora Lane. Report taken.
April 4
9:57 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. License plate stolen of reporting party vehicle. Report taken.
April 5
10:49 p.m.: Spousal abuse reported to the Patterson Police Substation. Reporting party came into substation reporting that the responsible had assaulted him and caused visible injury. While a report was being taken by deputies, the responsible showed up to the lobby and obstructed the investigation. Responsible was detained and transported to the PSC without incident.
4:33 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue.
6:26 p.m.: Domestic battery in the 300 blk of Roxanne Drive. Deputies responded to a family fight, responsible was found to have assaulted the victim and was transported to the PSC.
7:21 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 1100 blk of Van Gogh. Verbal only, report taken.
April 6
10:21 a.m.: Petty theft in the 200 blk of N 2nd Street. propane locker broken into, report taken.
April 7
9:08 a.m.: Petty theft in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Bike stolen from store, no suspect information. Report taken.
3:23 p.m.: Violation of a court order. Report taken.
April 8
12:39 a.m.: Hit and run in the with property damage. Report taken.
7:00 a.m.: Traffic collision reported on N Salado/ N 7th Street with property damage.
12:55 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1200 blk of Grebe Lane. Deputies assisted in a civil stand by. The civil stand by turned physical and the primary aggressor was taken into custody.
10:25 p.m.: Traffic collision reported on N 2nd Street/I Street. report taken.
April 9
10:40 a.m.: Traffic collision with property damage in the 1400 blk of Marigold. Report taken.
12:27 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 600 blk of N 3rd Street. work equipment stolen. Report taken.
