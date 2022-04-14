Police Log April 4 to April 10

April 4
5:45 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies located a male subject in the area who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
12:10 p.m.: Traffic stop in the area of South Third Street and B Street. The passenger was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:53 p.m.: Family fight in the 1300 block of Pennyroyal Court. Upon arrival a male subject was found to have several warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident on his warrants.
April 5
1:46 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. One driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was cited for the charges with a promise to appear in court.
2:49 p.m.: Female reported sleeping on the side of the road in the area of Ward and James Burke Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted a female who was intoxicated. She was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
5:32 p.m.: Deputies issued a trespassing warning to several transient subjects in the 800 block of West Las Palmas.
April 6
11:08 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for the charges of possession of stolen property.
2:18 p.m.: Male subject contacted in the 1000 block of Bear Hollow Court with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was transported and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:02 p.m.: Stolen motorcycle recovered in the 100 block of South Second Street. Male subject was arrested for the charges of possession of stolen property and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:25 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Poppy Avenue. Female subject contacted and arrested for domestic charges. Female was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
April 7
11:07 a.m.: Fight reported in the 600 block of South Second Street. Upon contacting a female subject, it was found she was under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
April 8
12:25 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Both parties contacted and one party advised to not block doorway of business.
April 9
12:18 a.m.: While conducting patrol deputies noticed a vehicle driving recklessly. Upon investigation the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released to a family member at the scene.
7:19 a.m.: Assisted Coroner’s Office in the 500 block of Squash Creek Lane.
April 10
12:24 a.m.: Fight reported in the 30 block of South Third Street. Three subjects were found to be under the influence of alcohol. They were all arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for public intoxication. One female subject was located with an outstanding warrant for her arrest and she was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident for her warrant.
1:12 p.m.: Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue. Male subject was arrested for domestic charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:07 p.m.: Traffic stop at Kestrel Drive and James Burke Avenue revealed the driver to have an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.