Police Log April 6 through April 11

Patterson Police Services had:
140 calls for service
22 traffic stops
April 6
1:39 p.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant service on the 10 block of North Fifth Street. Ramiro Corona, 31, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for felony vandalism and possession of controlled substance.
4:14 p.m.: Deputies conducted an investigation on the 2900 block of Speno Drive. Juan Alonso Belmontes, 20, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for carrying a loaded firearm.
April 7
3:10 a.m.: Deputies responded to a vandalism and theft of a catalytic converter on the 400 block of Thrusher Driver.
4:33 a.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a hit run with property damage on South Second Street at D Street.
8:18 a.m.: Deputies arrested Sharonda Guess, 34, on North Second Street. Guess was booked into the Public Safety Center for being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing on railroad property.
12:08 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of domestic violence on the 500 block of Henley Parkway. Trapasso Dangelo, 24, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury to spouse/cohabitant, willful harm or injury to child, kidnapping, criminal threats of violence, exhibit deadly weapon/firearm, damage/destroy any wireless communication to obstruct the use of communication.
9:24 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a petty theft on the 200 block of K Street.
April 8
7:01 a.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Traina Drive.
2:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle accident with property damage on the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue.
3:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to Osprey Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue for the report of a person down in the roadway and assisted until EMS arrived.
3:39 p.m.: Deputies responded to a grand theft of catalytic converters on the 500 block of Baldwin Road.
5:22 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 200 block of K Street for the report of a violation of a domestic restraining order, the restrained person was gone upon arrival.
5:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a violation of a court order on North Del Puerto Avenue at North Second Street. Benjamin Flores, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for violation of a criminal court order and probation violation.
April 9
1:33 p.m.: Deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue. Gonzalo Rodriguez, 24, Arturo Manriquez, 24, Nicholas Garcia, 21, and Jose Rodriguez, 25, were all arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for armed robbery.
6:49 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 200 block of K Street for the report of strong arm robbery. Suspects were gone upon arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
April 10
1:19 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Kimberly Egleston, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm.
7:42 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 200 block of K Street for the report of a violation of a protective order. Atreyu Howe, 22, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for violation of domestic violence order.
April 11
10:54 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Red Robin Drive for the report of a missing adult female after a family altercation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.