Police Log August 1 to August 7

August 1
8:12 a.m.: Grand theft of a motorized cart in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who was identified as the suspect wanted for stealing a motorized cart. He was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:04 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
August 2
9:24 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 40 block of Rogers Road. Gas pump damaged by driver. Information was exchanged and no further action was taken.
1:24 p.m.: Deputies contacted a female subject who was intoxicated in the 500 block of North 3rd Street. She was arrested for being under the influence and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:14 p.m.: Fire reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Fire Department had fire contained as Deputies arrived on scene. Deputies assisted with name exchange for insurance purposes. No further action taken at this time.
August 3
1:46 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 16000 block of Ward Avenue.
2:11 a.m.: Accident with minor injuries reported in the area of Sycamore and East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:09 a.m.: Fire reported in the 100 block of North El Circulo. Deputies assisted the Fire Department with the incident.
8:42 a.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 100 block of E Street.
6:14 p.m.: Hit and run accident with property damages reported in the 1200 block of Pipit Drive.
9:41 p.m.: Domestic incident reported in the 300 block of South 7th Street. Deputies contacted a male subject who was arrested for domestic related charges. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
10:26 p.m.: Domestic incident reported in the 1400 block of Mesa Creek Drive. Male subject arrested for domestic related charges and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
11:48 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Male and female subject ordered food and ran out of the business without paying for their meal. Deputies were unable to locate anyone matching the description given in the general area.
August 5
3:17 p.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue. Vehicle was overturned.
4:20 p.m.: Hit and run accident with property damage reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane.
6:33 p.m.: Cell phone found in pool in the 1400 block of Nubian Street. Owner not identified.
6:48 p.m.: Report of lost property in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
August 6
6:54 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:36 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of Littleton Drive.
7:05 a.m.: Hit and run with property damage reported in the area of Baldwin Road and Sperry Avenue.
7:52 p.m.: Found property reported in the 1100 block of James Burke Avenue. Attempts to contact property owner were unsuccessful.
10:58 p.m.: Noise disturbance reported in the 500 block of Logan Way. Homeowner was contacted and advised they would turn off loud music.
August 7
2:02 a.m.: Noise complaint in the 600 block of Lorelei Lane. Reporting party refused to sign complaint. No further action.
8:33 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Shearwater Drive and Baldwin Road.
12:00 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
12:28 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Ward Avenue.
9:00 p.m.: Subject camping in South Park was contacted and transported to Public Safety Center for public intoxication.
10:34 p.m.: Sounds of shots fired reported in the area of Chase Street and Franquette Street. Deputies contacted individuals near the scene that had heard possible gunshots but exact location was unknown. Deputies unable to locate any evidence of shots fired.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
