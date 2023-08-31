Patterson Police Services received 437 calls for service, conducted 103 traffic stops and issued 48 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from August 14- 27, 2023.
August 14
9:09 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported in the 160 blk of Baldwin Road. Responsible stole storage keys and stole tools from the unit. Suspect information and report taken.
3:29 p.m. Traffic collision with property damage on Roadrunner/Heartland Ranch Avenue. Report taken.
8:23 p.m. Sexual assault reported in the 1100 blk of Bullfinch Drive. responsible was found to have taken intimate photos of the victim. The responsible party was contacted and detained and transported to the PSC.
August 15
12:51 p.m. Violation of a court order reported in the 1300 blk of Cougar Creek Drive. Report taken.
3:01 p.m. Grand theft reported in the 1100 blk of Pipit Drive. The electric bike was taken, valued at $1,500. Report taken.
3:12 p.m. Burglary reported in the 800 blk of Sperry Avenue. No suspect information, report taken.
8:00 p.m. Spousal abuse was reported in the 1200 blk of Fawn Lily Drive. victim was assaulted during a argument causing visible injury. The responsible party was detained and transferred to the PSC.
August 16
9:18 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 blk of N El Circulo. Report taken.
3:17 p.m. Public nuisance reported in the 200 blk of W Las Palmas. The responsible party was contacted found to have a warrant. Subject was detained and transported to the PSC.
August 17
5:12 a.m. Domestic violence incident reported in the 600 blk of Logan Way. Verbal only, report taken.
7:13 a.m. Vandalism reported in the 1200 blk of Sweet Briar Drive. Driver side window broken out, no suspect information. Report taken.
7:28 a.m. Burglary reported in the 300 blk of Wolfpack Court. The subject was contacted in the attic of the home and detained and transported.
1309 p.m. Petty theft was reported in the 2900 blk of Sperry Avenue. $5 face cream stolen; report taken.
5:38 p.m. Burglary reported in the 500 blk of Red Robin, no suspect information. Report taken.
8:58 p.m. Resisting arrest reported in the 200 blk of Sperry Avenue. The subject was contacted and refused to identify themselves to police.
August 18
7:44 a.m. Traffic accident with minor injury reported on Keystone Blvd/Baldwin Road. Report taken.
11:30 a.m. Felony vandalism was reported in the 600 blk of Ward Avenue. Vehicle was vandalized, suspect information available, report taken.
4:30 p.m. Violation of domestic violence in the 200 blk of Cherry Blossom Lane. Information and belief warrant was authorized, report taken, pending arrest.
5:42 p.m. Drunk in public in the 100 blk of S 2nd Street.
1:53 p.m. Spousal abuse was reported in the 400 blk of Henley Parkway. Responsible assaulted victim and cause visible injury. Information and belief warrant was authorized. Report taken, pending arrest.
August 19
3:50 p.m. Violation of the court order reported in the 1200 blk of Jewel Flower Drive. report taken.
August 20
12:56 a.m. Warrant arrest on W Las Palmas Ave/N 9th Street.
2:39 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 1400 blk of Samantha Creek Drive. report taken.
August 21
12:56 p.m. Traffic collision reported in the 1400 blk of Berrendas Street. Hit and run reported. Report taken.
9:09 p.m. Controlled substance arrest on S 8th Street/ E Street. Subject was contacted and found to have warrants out of two different counties. Subject was detained and transferred to the PSC without incident.
August 22
8:08 a.m. Warrant arrest on W Las Palmas Avenue/S El Circulo. The subject was contacted and found to have a warrant and was detained and transported to the PSC.
August 23
8:36 a.m. Traffic collision reported on S Del Puerto Avenue/S El Circulo. Report taken.
9:56 a.m. Violation of a court order reported in the 1200 blk of Jewel Flower Drive. Subject was detained and transported to the PSC without incident.
10:06 a.m. Vandalism reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. A rock was found to be thrown through the business window causing $200 in damage, no suspect info. Report taken.
August 24
12:10 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery reported in the 2200 blk of Sperry Avenue. The stolen vehicle was abandoned outside of business and released to the owner on scene.
5:25 a.m. Domestic battery reported in the 400 blk of N 2nd Street. The victim was held down at the neck by a forearm in an attempt to hold the victim down. Deputies determined the primary aggressor, and they were detained and transported to the PSC.
7:18 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported on S 4th Street/ C Street. Report taken.
7:57 p.m. Vandalism reported in the 2900 blk of Speno Drive. Vehicle reported to have a broken-out window. Report taken.
August 25
12:54 p.m. Throwing objects at vehicles reported on Ward Avenue / M Street. Suspect threw a bottle of soda at passing vehicle causing damage to vehicle, no suspect information available. Report taken.
1:27 p.m. Residential burglary reported in the 100 blk of S 6th Street. The suspect forced entry through the back window and took items valued at $1,180. No suspect info and report taken.
8:54 p.m. Vehicle burglary reported in the 50 blk of S Rogers. The suspects cut locks off truck and took a pallet of electronics.
9:43 p.m. Drunk in public reported in the 2900 blk of Anna Marie Avenue.
August 26
10:05 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 500 blk of N 4th Street. Report taken.
11:08 a.m. Hit and run reported in the 1000 blk of W Las Palmas. Report taken.
4:24 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovery reported in the 1100 blk of Deer Hollow Drive.
11:39 p.m. Possession of loaded firearm reported on Sperry Avenue/ Rogers Road. Subject was contacted after calls of erratic driver in the road. Subject was contacted outside of the vehicle and detained after refusing commands. A loaded firearm was located in the subject’s front pocket.
August 27
1:02 p.m. Burglary reported in the 60 blk of Illusion Court.
7:34 p.m. Domestic violence reported in the 1300 blk of Samantha Creek Drive. Verbal only.
8:59 p.m. Trespassing reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Subject was refusing to leave and was given a citation.
10:35 p.m. hours Stolen vehicle reported in the 1300 blk of New Forest Way. Motorcycle stolen. Report taken.
