Police Log August 15 to August 21

August 15
11:07 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 500 block of Clover Ave.
3:51 p.m.: Public Nuisance reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Deputies contacted a subject behind the business and advised them to leave the area.
5:53 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Ave and Second Street.
9:52 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of El Circulo. Male half was arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for domestic related charges.
August 16
9:51 a.m.: Hit and run accident with property damage reported in the 1000 block of Cougar Creek Drive.
2:00 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Vehicle was located in parking lot.
5:14 p.m.: Deputies initiated a traffic enforcement stop for observance of multiple Vehicle Code violations. The driver was uncooperative and was ultimately transported to the Public Safety Center for disobeying a Peace Officer and resisting arrest.
10:12 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of First Street and Sperry Ave.
10:44 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive. Deputies contacted 3 subjects who were about to leave the park. Subjects had no wants or warrants and were lectured about park hours.
August 17
7:53 a.m.: Violation of court order reported in the 500 block of Third Street. Order had since expired and deputies advised reporting party to obtain a new order to prevent future incidents.
8:13 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Roadrunner Drive and Flicker Lane.
8:44 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1000 block of Las Palmas Ave.
9:31 a.m.: Grand theft reported in the 100 block of Second Street.
August 18
4:02 a.m.: Arson reported in the 100 block of El Circulo.
9:25 a.m.: Identity theft reported in the 30 block of Del Puerto Ave.
5:27 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Deputies contacted male subject refusing to leave the business. Subject appeared to be under the influence and was transported to the Public Safety Center for public intoxication.
7:27 p.m.: Receiving stolen property reported in the 200 block of Scarlet Lane. Deputies located an iPad with aid of Apple location services provided by the reporting party. Investigation is pending.
9:42 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 800 block of Mackilhaffy Drive. Male half determined to be in violation of domestic laws and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
August 19
11:12 a.m.: Motorcycle in roadway, stripped. Towed, No further information.
11:21 a.m.: Abandoned vehicle in the area of Carmen Way at Speno Drive. Vehicle stripped and tampered with. Towed. No further action.
3:04 p.m.: Traffic collision reported on Hwy 33 at Bartch Avenue with live wires. Caltrans responded and opened up the road. No further action.
4:54 p.m.: Investigation call in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies located subject that was known to have an Information & Belief Want for their arrest. Subject was contacted and transported to the PSC for booking. No further action.
August 20
10:39 a.m.: Traffic collision at Sperry Avenue, injuries reported, and subjects were transported to hospital. No further action.
8:44 p.m.: Call for shots fired in the 600 block of Stone Creek Drive, deputies responded and found that it was a nearby gender reveal party that created a loud bang. No further action.
August 21
10:51 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 500 block of Placer Creek Drive. Deputies responded and took report. No further action.
2:23 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the 2300 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies responded detained subject and transported to the PSC without incident. No further action.
7:55 p.m.: Noise disturbance in the 1400 block of Steel Creek Drive. Deputies found that the music was not loud and unreasonable, spoke to homeowner. No further action
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
