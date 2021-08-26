Patterson Police Services received:
187 Calls for service
74 Traffic stops
August 17
12:25 p.m.: Deputies made contact with Manuel Gonzalez, 23, on North El Circulo at West Las Palmas Avenue, as he matched the description of a Be On the Lookout from Merced Police Department. Gonzalez was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for evading a peace officer, providing false information to a peace officer, delaying an officer in performance of duties, and violation of parole.
10:00 p.m.: While on routine patrol, a Deputy made contact with a suspicious person who was seen slumped over his steering wheel on Highway 33. Jose Castro Hernandez, 38, was transported to the Public Safety Center and booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Renzo Lane to the report of an individual trespassing and harassing customers. Upon further investigation Walter Williams, 47, was arrested for trespassing and delaying an officer in performing duties.
August 18
No calls for service.
August 19
3:57 a.m.: A Deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Red Robin Drive to the report of a stolen vehicle. No suspect information at this time.
5:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Speno Drive to a report of a subject trespassing. Walter Williams, 47, was transported and booked for trespassing and indecent exposure.
11:02 a.m.: While conducting routine patrol in the area of Keystone Pacific Avenue at Rogers Road, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a driver that appeared to be under the influence. Robin Medina-Gonzalez, 28, was transported to the Public Safety Center and booked for driving under the influence.
2:00 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a petty theft in the area of Highway 33 and Sperry Road. No suspect information at this time.
August 20
12:57 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Mallard Creek Court to the report of a family fight. Sean Jackson, 41, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.
7:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Henley Parkway to the report of a subject trespassing. Walter Williams, 47, was transported and booked for violation of a court order.
5:43 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue for a report of a shoplifting incident. James Wilkins, 25, was transported and booked for grand theft as well as outstanding warrants.
10:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue to a report of trespassing. Raul Canales, 36, was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center for trespassing.
August 21
11:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Park Center Drive for a report of a theft. Travis Williamson was arrested for petty theft and vandalism.
August 22
No calls for service.
August 23
2:58 a.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Fifth Street. Jorge Maldonado, 32, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Modesto Police Department.
1:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Angus Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. No suspect information at this time.
