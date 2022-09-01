Police Log August 22 to August 28

August 22
10:08 a.m.: Forgery reported in the 500 block of Leather Creek Lane.
August 23
11:02 a.m.: Online fraud reported in the 300 block of Sixth Street. Deputies cautioned the reporting party regarding fictitious ads online for the sale of various products. Please take all precautions to ensure the seller is legitimate before sending any money.
1:16 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of Las Palmas Avenue.
1:20 p.m.: Credit Card Fraud reported in the 400 block of Peregrine Drive.
1:28 p.m.: Tampering with a vehicle reported in the 400 block of Del Puerto Avenue. Reporting party’s vehicle was damaged in a possible attempted theft.
1:30 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of Clover Avenue.
4:15 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 400 block of Red Robin Drive. Slashed vehicle tires.
August 24
5:53 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1100 block of Cabanel Lane.
9:17 a.m.: Sounds of shots fired reported in the 300 block of Roadrunner Drive. Deputies responded and discovered a manhole cover had been dislodged by a possible firecracker. Public works replaced the manhole cover.
12:17 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Longhorn Lane. Deputies contacted a male subject who displayed signs of being under the influence. The subject was transported to the Public Safety Center for public intoxication.
9:17 p.m.: Deputies contacted three male subjects with open alcohol containers in a public space. Multiple firearms were located, and the subjects were all transported to the Public Safety Center for charges related to illegal possession of firearms and controlled substances.
August 25
8:41 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive.
9:48 a.m.: Vehicle vandalism/burglary reported in the 1400 block of Dylan Creek Drive. Deputies responded and found that work truck was broken into. Report was made. No further action.
1:20 p.m.: Deputies responded to the reports of a subject attempting to push items out in shopping cart on Sperry Avenue, subject was stopped by employees and gone on arrival. Info only. No further action.
1:33 p.m.: Subject was contacted on his warrant. Deputies transported to PSC without incident. No further action.
7:34 p.m.: Subjects were contacted on their warrants in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive, both subjects were transported to the PSC without incident.
10:56 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Littleton Drive. Deputies contacted responsible and transported to the PSC for assault without incident. No further action.
August 26
6:00 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported on Dylan Creek Drive. Reporting party found vehicle to have been burglarized, three male adults were seen by neighbors but gone on arrival. Report taken, no further action.
5:26 p.m.: Be on lookout for two masked subjects that stole cart full of items and drove off in Suburban. Deputies were unable to locate.
August 27
2:20 a.m.: Deputies responded to the South Third Street in regards to music after 2 a.m. Deputies found that alcohol was possibly was being sold after 2 a.m. Owner was advised and patrons were asked to leave.
1:47 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage reported on Ivy Avenue. Single vehicle accident versus stop sign.
10:05 p.m.: Investigation at the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Firearm located in park area, no suspect info available.
August 28
2:04 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. A vehicle was seen to have rammed the doors of a store causing damage. No suspect information was available.
4:34 p.m.: Traffic collision with property damage, deputies assisted in in info exchange.
8:39 p.m.: Reports of shots fired in the area of Black Crow Lane. Deputies responded and were unable to locate sounds of shots.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
