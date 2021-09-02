Police Log August 23 through August 29

Patterson Police Services received:
212 Calls for service
37 Traffic stops
August 24
3:30 a.m.: Deputies conducted a routine traffic enforcement stop on F Street at South Sixth Street. Jose Ramirez Aguilar, 52, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of ammunition by person prohibited from possessing firearm.
10:08 a.m.: Deputies conducted an Information and Belief warrant on the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane. Michael Lemus, 41, was arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for false imprisonment and battery against a co or non-cohabitating spouse.
5:35 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Fifth Street to the report of a family fight. Jessie Jaramillo, 44, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against a spouse.
August 25
No calls to report.
August 26
4:13 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Logan Way to the report of a family fight. Hollis Vaughn, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for false imprisonment, battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse, obstruct/ resist public officer, and violation of parole.
August 27
10:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Osprey Drive to the report of a violation of a court order, no arrests were made at this time.
1:39 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Jersey Lane to the report of spousal abuse, suspect was gone upon their arrival, no arrests made at this time.
August 28
9:25 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to James Burke Avenue at Heartland Ranch Avenue to the report of vandalism. No suspect information at this time
2:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of grand theft. Limited suspect information at this time.
August 29
1:49 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South Third Street to the report of a family fight. The suspect was gone upon their arrival. No arrests made at this time.
3:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Ward Avenue at Las Palmas Avenue to the report a subject brandishing a weapon. Suspect was gone upon arrival.
8:52 p.m.: Deputies were on West Las Palmas Avenue at South Second Street with a subject who was in violation of Municipal codes. Upon a records check, Austin Newton, 28, was booked for an outstanding warrant
August 30
9:00 a.m.: During a routine traffic stop for California Vehicle Code violations on South Second Street at D Street Ramon Zavala, 26, was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was transported and booked into the Public Safety Center.
9:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a burglary to a business. No suspect information available at this time.
11:55 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tern Way to the report of a stolen vehicle.
5:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to 2000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a subject trespassing. Maurice Nobles, 53, was transported and booked into the PSC.
6:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of North Third Street to the report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was entered into MUPS and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.
8:39 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for CVC violations on South Del Puerto Avenue at South El Circulo. Climent Jones, 41, was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. He was transported and booked into the Public Safety Center without incident.
