Patterson Police Services received 237 calls for service, conducted 78 traffic stops and issued 19 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from August 28-September 3, 2023.
August 28
11:15 a.m. Spousal abuse reported on C Street/S 5th Street. Deputies responded to a physical altercation and determined the primary aggressor, and they were detained, upon further inspection the victim was found to have a warrant and was also detained and transported.
8:05 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon reported in the 1200 blk of Yellowhammer. Neighbors were in an altercation, where the responsible attempted to assault the victim with a 2x4 piece of wood and was detained and transported to the PSC.
August 29
12:35 a.m. Spousal abuse reported in the 200 blk of N 2nd Street. responsible was found to have assaulted the victim by pulling them out of the car by their arm, causing visible damage. The person responsible was detained and transported to the PSC.
12:50 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 1400 blk of Daisy Drive. Report taken.
9:47 a.m. Petty theft was reported in the 200 blk of Poppy Avenue. Vehicle battery was taken, and half a tank of gas was seen to be taken by responsible, victim wished to not press charges. Report taken.
6:47 p.m. Felony vandalism reported in the 400 blk of Franquette Street. vehicle tires were vandalized by punching out. No positive ID was made at this time. Report taken.
8:05 p.m. Domestic violence incident reported in the 500 blk of Bedshire Drive. Verbal only, Report taken.
August 30
1:41 p.m. Resisting arrest reported on J Street/N 2nd Street. Arrestee was irate and refused to cooperate with deputies and was detained and transferred to the PSC.
4:35 p.m. Domestic battery reported in the 300 blk of N Salado Avenue. Report taken.
7:15 p.m. Domestic battery reported in the 500 blk of Hammon Court. Responsible was found to be the primary aggressor after a family disturbance and was cited and released due to being 6 months pregnant.
August 31
12:19 a.m. Warrant arrest on Henley Parkway/Walker Ranch Parkway.
3:46 Id p.m. entity theft reported to the Patterson Police Substation. Report taken.
10:59 Health and safety violation on S 2nd Stret/C Street. The subject was stopped for no front light on bike and was found to be on searchable probation and search yielded a bindle of meth.
September 1
12:01 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
9:45 a.m. Theft by false pretense reported at 100 blk of Palomino. Report taken.
10:09 Stolen vehicle recovery reported in the 800 blk of Toyoton Lane report taken.
September 2
9:15 p.m. Resisting arrest on Walker Ranch/Toggenburg Street. Subject was pulled over for vehicle violations and was detained and transported once subject became resistant.
September 3
10:26 a.m. Brandishing weapon reported in the 400 blk of S 3rd Street. Report taken.
