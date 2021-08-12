Police Log August 3 through August 9

Patterson Police Services Received:
172 calls for service
32 traffic stops
August 3
7:13 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a stolen vehicle that had been recovered.
12:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Henley Parkway to the report of terrorist threats during a family fight, suspect was gone upon the arrival of deputies, no arrest were made.
August 4
3:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Beck Creek Lane to the report of theft by false pretense online, no information available.
9:40 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Mackilhaffy Drive and Ward Avenue to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
August 5
8:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Seventh Street to the report of tampering with a vehicle, no arrests were made at this time.
5:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Holly hock Circle to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. David Chavez, 36, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon or great bodily injury force.
August 6
10:48 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tissot Drive to take the report of a lost/missing 78-year-old male.
5:28 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Headley Lane to the report of trespassing inside a building, no arrest were made at this time.
3:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Lavender Lane to the report of identity theft, with no suspect information.
August 7
4:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of a stolen vehicle.
7:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue to the report of domestic battery. Julie Birkett, 59, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for battery against co or non-cohabitating spouse.
9:32 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Somerset Way to the report of a burglary, no suspects on scene, no arrests were made.
August 8
3:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of North First Street and Washburn Street to the report of an accident with property damage.
6:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
August 9
2:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of West Las Palmas and North Second Street to a drunk in public call. James Fletcher, 29, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for carrying a dirk/dagger concealed.
2:25 a.m.: Deputies were conducting routine patrol in the area of West Las Palmas and North Second Street when they observed a male staggering on the street. Upon further investigation, Carlos Galvan, 22, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for drunk in public until sober.
