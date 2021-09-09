Police Log August 31 to September 5

Patterson Police Services Received:
189 calls for service
9 traffic stops
August 31
12:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic accident on the 600 block of Yancey Court. No injuries were reported.
4:00 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 200 block of North Hartley Street. Ramiro Corona-Valenzuela, 31, was transported and booked for felon in possession of ammunition and probation violation.
7:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cabanel Lane to a report of battery. Martin Soto, 20, was transported and booked for battery and violation of court order.
September 1
9:54 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue to take a lost property report of a wallet left in a public shower stall.
4:18 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Ridge Creek Lane to the report of a hit and run with property damage.
10:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Speno Drive to a trespass call. They transported and booked in the Public Safety Center, Jerrell Djuan, 26, for drunk in public until sober.
September 2
1:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Moray Way to the report of a malicious mischief, vandalism of a car with no witnesses.
6:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block North First Street to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Javier Valle, 25, was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or great bodily injury force.
September 3
4:55 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of West Las Palmas Avenue to the report of a stolen vehicle with no suspect information or witnesses.
8:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Clover Avenue to the report of grand theft of tires/rims, with no suspect information.
8:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Jasmine Drive to the report of a grand theft of tires/rims, with no suspect information.
10:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Jasmine Drive to the report of a grand theft of tires/rims, with no suspect information.
September 4
12:43 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Speno Drive to the report of a person refusing to leave a business. Walter Williams, 47, was arrested for trespassing.
5:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pinto Way to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Emily Butler, 26, was transported and booked at the public safety center without incident.
September 5
2:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Phlox Drive to the report of spousal abuse. No arrests have been made at this time.
7:03 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Baldwin Road at Henley Parkway to an accident with minor injuries.
7:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Sunflower Drive to the report of vandalism. No suspects have been identified at this time.
8:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Sperry Avenue to the report of vandalism. No suspects have been arrested at this time.
8:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Poppy Avenue to a report of vandalism. No suspects at this time.
8:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Seventh Street to a report of a hit and run. No suspect information
10:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shasta Creek Court to a report of vandalism. No suspects arrested at this time.
10:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ward Avenue to a report of armed robbery. A suspect has been identified but could not be located at this time.
September 6
1:35 p.m.: Deputies conducted a subject stop on the 100 block of South Second Street while they were on a separate investigation. Efrain Monroy, 36, was transported and booked for being drunk in public.
10:07 p.m.: While conducting a traffic stop for CVC violations on Crows Landing Road at East Taylor Road Ramon Rodriguez, 30, was transported and booked for an outstanding warrant out of the US Marshals Office.
