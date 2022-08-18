Police Log August 8 to August 14

August 8
3:52 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported in the 2900 block of Speno Drive. License plate was stolen while vehicle was parked.
8:28 a.m.: Disturbance between neighbors reported in the 1000 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Verbal only. No crimes at this time.
9:22 a.m.: Assault reported in the 1000 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Continuation from earlier incident between neighbors. Victim did not wish to press charges. Both parties separated and advised to stay inside and away from one another.
11:04 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 100 block of Charbray Court. Verbal only. Deputies advised reporting party of how to obtain a restraining order.
12:28 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1400 block of Daisy Drive. Female subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:58 p.m.: Deputies assisted the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office in the 1100 block of James Burke Ave.
5:17 p.m.: Accident with property damage in 200 block of South Second Street.
6:06 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported in the 3000 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Vehicle was parked with several occupants. All parties clear of wants or warrants.
8:04 p.m.: Traffic stop conducted in the area of Las Palmas and Second Street. Male driver found to have an active warrant and suspended license. Subject was transported and booked at the Public Safety Center.
10:01 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 200 block of Hartley Street. Reporting party stated multiple subjects with possible firearms. All parties gone upon deputy arrival. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area with a firearm.
August 9
3:26 a.m.: Multiple dogs reported barking in the area of 1300 Snake Creek Drive. Reporting party stated this is unusual for the area and considered suspicious. Deputies located several stray cats roaming the area.
12:28 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1000 block of Bear Hollow Court. Verbal only. No crimes committed.
12:56 p.m.: Verbal altercation reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Female refusing to leave business. Deputies contacted the subject and stood by while she gathered her items and left the area.
1:53 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Fifth Street. Deputies were unable to locate anyone involved and the reporting party was not able to be reached again by phone. All neighbors in the area unaware of any altercations occurring. No further action taken.
2:54 p.m.: Fraudulent computer-based scam reported in the 1400 block of Granite Creek Drive. *REMINDER* Be cautious who you give your personal information to via phone or internet. No one will give you money for free.
3:37 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road.
3:39 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 1200 block of Swan Drive. Reporting party had on-going issue from previous data hack. Deputies advised how to avoid future incidents.
5:00 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 1100 block of Yellowhammer Drive. Involved parties had already separated upon deputy arrival. Verbal only. No crimes reported.
10:36 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 700 block of Fourth Street. Deputies contacted a male subject who was refusing to leave the property. Subject was advised to leave in order to avoid trespassing charge. No further action taken.
11:02 p.m.: Domestic dispute reported in the 100 block of Fifth Street. Male half gone upon deputy arrival and was unable to be located. Investigation is pending.
August 10
6:06 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the area of Sperry and Park Center Drive.
11:36 a.m.: Domestic dispute reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Verbal only. Parties were separated and no further action taken.
1:13 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 500 block of Clover Avenue.
1:43 p.m.: Accident reported in the area of Bella Flora Lane and Sweet Brian Drive. Witness reported they saw a collision between two vehicles that both left the scene. Neither of the involved parties had contacted law enforcement. Deputies unable to locate any vehicles matching their descriptions.
9:31 p.m.: Male subject with active warrant identified in the area of Las Palmas and First Street. Subject led deputies in a pursuit that resulted in him being taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center.
August 11
8:10 a.m.: Vandalism reported in the 200 block of Park Center Drive.
8:12 a.m.: Lost women’s purse and wallet reported at local business in the 2900 block of Annamarie Avenue.
8:14 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 200 block of Leverton Drive.
10:14 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:26 p.m.: Domestic dispute reported in the 1200 block of Fawn Lily Drive. Male half transported and booked at the Public Safety center for domestic violence related charges.
8:13 p.m.: Deputies assisted Patterson Ambulance in the 100 block of Spanish Barb Way.
10:37 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1400 block of Marigold Drive.
August 12
7:50 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Olive Avenue and First Street.
8:07 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the area of L Street and Fourth Street.
11:58 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 600 block of Logan Way.
12:44 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Parties on scene were secure and did not request law enforcement assistance. Deputies were unable to reach initial reporting party. No further action taken.
1:43 p.m.: Security check requested in the area of Plaza Circle. Local business temporarily closed due to technical issues. Nothing suspicious observed.
2:09 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 1100 block of Ward Avenue.
3:33 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:36 p.m.: Forgery reported in the 9000 block of Golf Canyon Drive.
3:37 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 20000 block of Fairway Drive.
7:33 p.m.: Found bank card reported in the area of Plaza Circle. Deputies were unable to locate card owner. Card was booked for safekeeping at Patterson Police Station.
11:28 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of Red Robin Drive. Male half determined to have violated domestic violence laws. Investigation is pending.
August 13
12:02 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of Fifth Street.
12:19 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1400 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Verbal only. Parties had already separated upon deputy arrival. No crimes reported.
12:21 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:55 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 300 block of I Street. Verbal only. Involved parties were already separated upon deputy contact. No crimes reported.
9:20 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of I Street.
1145 a.m.: Stolen vehicle recovered in the 200 block of Park Center Drive.
1:13 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 200 block of Seventh Street. Verbal only. No crimes reported.
3:00 p.m.: Hit and run accident with property damage reported in the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive.
6:45 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 500 block of M Street.
August 14
8:23 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject causing disturbance in local business. Deputies advised subject not to return to the business. No arrests were made.
8:57 a.m: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:55 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 500 block of Henley Parkway.
6:27 p.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:56 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.