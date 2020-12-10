Police log December 1 through December 7, 2020

Calls for service: 129
Traffic stops: 32
December 1
6:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Red Robin Drive for the report of a family fight. Eric Jones, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant, and false imprisonment.
9:24 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block Berrendas Street for the report of a missing 17-year-old juvenile.
9:51 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block Tarland Lane for a violation of domestic violence order.
1:33 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue when they recognized Aaliyah Rogers, 22, on the street for having a felony warrant. Rogers was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two felony warrants.
7:38 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with minor injuries on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a follow-up investigation to collect security camera footage on the 1100 block of Kestrel Drive.
December 2
6:09 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop for running a stop sign near Hannah Drive and Rosemary Drive. Jose Flores, 48, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and delaying or obstructing officer in performance of duties.
8:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North First Street to a family fight which resulted in a domestic violence stand-by.
December 3
8:38 a.m.: Deputies conducted a search warrant for stolen property on the 600 block of Berlin Way.
11:34 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a strong-armed robbery on the 2200 block Sperry Avenue.
3:09 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling the 800 block of Madrone Lane when they recognized Sophia Agundez, 24, on the street for having a felony warrant. Agundez was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony warrant.
5:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 200 block of North Salado Avenue.
8:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Rogers Road.
December 4
8:16 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Shearwater Drive for the report of a family fight resulting in an assault with a deadly weapon.
December 5
8:12 a.m.: Deputies were hailed by a citizen who was jogging on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue to report a suspicious male. Harold Beck, 27, was cited, arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for possession of controlled substances, delaying or obstructing officers in performance of duties, and with flash incarceration.
3:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property near American Eagle Avenue and Red Robin Drive.
3:42 p.m.: Deputies conducted a felony warrant arrest on Julio Garcia, 22, on the 100 block of Brook Hollow Drive. Garcia was booked into the Public Safety Center for three felony warrants.
4:23 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 900 block of Sperry Avenue for making a u-turn at a red light. Jorge Ramirez, 26, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
4:44 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the report of a vandalism to vehicle on the 300 block of Condor Court.
5:30 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Nicastro Drive for a follow-up investigation to add injuries to report.
December 6
11:36 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 10 block of Arabian Way. A 17-year-old male was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for battery and vandalism.
2:35 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue when they recognized Jorge Garcia, 39, in the park for having a felony warrant. Garcia was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two felony warrants.
3:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 20000 block of Bell Road for a report of trespassing on private property. Four vehicles were towed, and four arrests were made. Suspects were booked into the Public Safety Center.
5:06 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
10:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 1000 block of Toggenburg Street.
10:25 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to assist another agency with a traffic stop near Sycamore Avenue and Olive Avenue.
December 7
1:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Moonflower Court for the report of a traffic collision with property damage.
9:37 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to South Fourth Street and Sperry Avenue for a suspicious person following another. A records check revealed Alfredo Castano, 28, had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for two misdemeanor warrants.
10:36 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of found property near Sperry Avenue and Fourth Street.
11:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue for the report of lewd acts with a child under 14.
12:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue for the report of a missing 16-year-old female juvenile.
4:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Tissot Drive for the report of a petty theft of a package from front porch. Video surveillance was collected.
9:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of E Street for the report of petty theft of both license plates off vehicle.
Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
