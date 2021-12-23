Police Log December 13 to December 19

December 13
12:46 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Yancey Court. Contact made with the subject and was not in need of law enforcement assistance.
2:57 p.m.: Accident property damage reported at Heartland Ranch and Ward Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Public nuisance reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Male camped out by the business. Subject agreed to move to another location.
December 14
12:15 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle in the area of Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road. Upon investigation vehicle was stuck in the mud and already had called for a tow truck.
3:59 a.m.: Security check in the 500 block of Peregrine Drive. Dogs were barking and security lights were activating at residents house. Upon arrival unable to locate any suspicious activity in the area.
11:25 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the area of Heartland Ranch and Eider Drive.
11:40 a.m.: Accident property damage reported in the area of Heartland Ranch and Ward Avenue.
4:42 p.m.: Hit and run property damage in the 20 block of South Third Street reported.
9:44 p.m.: Accident minor injuries reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
December 15
3:54 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1200 block of Swan Drive. Upon arrival male subject gone and female subject advised verbal argument only. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
10:32 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of North First Street. Vehicle recovered and subject arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.
2:42 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 400 block of South Fourth Street. Upon arrival deputies made contact with both parties and they agreed to separate. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
6:07 p.m.: Prior stolen vehicle located and recovered in the 600 block of South First Street.
6:48 p.m.: Terrorist threats of violence reported in the 1300 block of Snake Creek Drive. Upon arrival a male subject was detained, arrested and booked at the Public Safety Center for criminal threats of violence and resisting arrest.
7:34 p.m.: Prior stolen vehicle recovered in the 200 block of Scarlet Lane.
December 16
8:24 a.m.: Public nuisance reported in the area of Ward and North Salado Avenue. Unable to locate male subject in the area when deputies arrived.
9:18 a.m.: Accident with injuries reported in the area of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Shearwater Drive.
3:36 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Earlier in the day an adult male tried to get a juvenile to get in a vehicle. Juvenile went inside a business to avoid male. Reporting party was advised to call immediately if this happened again to be able to identify the male subject.
8:12 p.m.: Security check in the 300 block of North Fifth Street. Reporting party stated male subject was looking through window, went eastbound on J Street. Deputies checked the area and was unable to locate a subject matching the description given.
December 17
12:54 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 1100 block of Tern Way. Deputies contacted all parties and male subject left the residence for the night. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
9:02 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1000 block of Warbler Lane.
3:14 p.m.: Security check in the 200 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon contact deputies returned an elderly male to his residence.
7:22 p.m.: Accident property damage reported at Hwy 33 and Las Palmas.
8:54 p.m.: Hazard reported in the 40 block of North Salado Avenue. Public Works responding to fix the issue.
10:43 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 400 block of Creekside Drive. Upon arrival deputies contacted multiple juveniles having a barbecue in the park. All parties agreed to leave the area as they could not be in the park after hours.
December 18
11:57 a.m.: Light pole reported being hit by big rig and leaning in the area of West Las Palmas and North Second Street. Public Works notified.
1:57 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of Millwood Drive. Verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action taken at this time.
December 19
12:22 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the area of Pipit Drive and American Eagle Avenue. Deputies contacted both parties and they agreed to separate for the night. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
2:44 a.m.: Report of shots fired in the 1300 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity.
3:22 a.m.: Two reports of shots being fired in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Third Street. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any suspicious persons or activity.
3:49 a.m.: Verbal fight in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue. Male subject contacted and was arrested for being drunk in public.
11:50 a.m.: Hit and run property damage reported in the area of North Fifth Street and J Street.
5:49 p.m.: Prior theft of catalytic converter reported in the 500 block of Logan Way.
6:20 p.m.: Juvenile disturbance reported in the 100 block of Paramatta Drive. Juveniles knocking on door and running away. Deputies unable to locate any juveniles in the area.
9:40 p.m.: Hit and run property damage reported in the area of Walker Ranch Parkway and Sperry Avenue.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.