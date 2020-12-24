Patterson Police Services received:
122 calls for service
112 traffic stops
December 15
8:11 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Scarlet Lane and Calvinson Parkway for a traffic collision with property damage.
11:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
December 16
7:03 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 300 block of South First Street.
12:34p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Rogers Road and Sperry Avenue for a traffic collision with property damage.
12:58 a.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 80 block of Rogers Road. Mark Mendoza, 20, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for being an unlicensed driver, possession of controlled substances, and sales/transportation of controlled substances and the vehicle was towed.
1:30 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the 1100 block of Q Street. William Morris, 43, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for four misdemeanor warrants.
5:24 p.m.: Deputies recovered a stolen 1993 Honda sedan on the 300 block of South Third Street.
6:20 p.m.: Deputies were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area of Amelia Street and Laird Street. Eight subjects were arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for various charges including: being in possession of a firearm as an ex-felon, person prohibited from possessing firearm, carrying a concealed firearm with knowledge it was stolen, grand theft of a firearm, re-arrest/revoke probation, convicted of certain misdemeanor with 10 year, when in probation violation may be re-arrested, enhancement for crime committed while on bail, delaying/obstructing officer in performing duties, under the influence of alcohol/drugs and vehicle theft.
11:01 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on the 1400 block of Angus Street. Levi Morgan, 45, was arrested and booked into the public safety center for delaying /obstructing officer in performance of duties and under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
December 17
3:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Daisy Drive for the report of a petty theft of a package, no arrests made at this time.
December 18
4:00 a.m.: W Las Palmas Ave/ N 2nd St.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street for a traffic collision with pin in with injuries.
7:22 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 10 block of Weber Avenue for the report of terrorist threats made over text messages, no arrests made at this time.
December 19
7:53 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pinto Way for the report of identity theft.
9:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of terrorist threats while brandishing a firearm.
9:12 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rogers Road for the violation of a court order.
10:21 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Gannet Lane for the report of a residential burglary.
8:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Jewel Flower Drive for the report of a carjacking.
December 20
6:10 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of South Fifth Street for the report of a family fight. Benjamin Flores, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant and damaging/destroying any wireless communication device.
9:24 a.m.: Deputies conducted a warrant arrest on the 1300 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Julian Rue, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center on one felony warrant.
2:33 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Goshawk Court for a domestic violence standby.
6:04 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Sperry Avenue and South Ninth Street for a vehicle collision, hit and run with property damage.
9:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of a felony vandalism.
10:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Henley Parkway and Guernsey Street for a vehicle collision, hit and run with property damage.
December 21
2:41 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Park Center Drive for the report of a commercial burglary.
8:08 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Rogers Road and Keystone Pacific Parkway for the recovery of a stolen Honda Civic.
11:36 a.m.: While deputies were patrolling the 400 block of South First Street they encountered wanted subject Travis Williamson, 43, who was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for one felony warrant.
1:54 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the 500 block of Park Center Drive to retrieve surveillance footage related to a commercial burglary.
