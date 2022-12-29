Police Log December 19 to December 25

Patterson Police Services received:
204 calls for service
conducted 26 traffic stops and
issued 4 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from December 19 through December 25, 2022.
December 19
12:52 a.m.: Family fight reported in the 800 block of North Second Street. Both parties advised it was verbal only and no further action was taken.
1:54 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 400 block of North Third Street. Deputies contacted a female subject in the area who was looking for a friend. She apologized and left the area.
11:43 a.m.: Security check in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a juvenile male and transported him to his residence. No further action was taken.
2:04 p.m.: Vehicle reported stolen in the 700 block of South Second Street.
December 20
7:15 a.m.: Community mailbox reported burglarized in the 700 block of Skimmer Drive.
7:39 a.m.: Community mailbox reported burglarized in the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive.
11:08 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 500 block of I Street. Deputies were unable to locate a female matching the description given by the reporting party in the area. No further action taken at this time.
2:52 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 100 block of Ward Avenue. Deputies contacted the subjects, who were eating their fast food in their vehicle. No further action was taken.
8:42 p.m.: Deputies were advised of a single car accident in the area of West Las Palmas Avenue and North Seventh Street. Upon investigation the driver of the vehicle was cited for driving under the influence and released to a family member.
December 21
7:30 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 200 block of North Seventh Street.
2:34 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 500 block of Sunflower Drive.
5:02 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Verbal only and no further action taken at this time.
9:22 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Both parties advised verbal only and one party agreed to leave the area. No further action was taken.
December 22
1:34 a.m.: 1400 block of Shearwater Drive advised domestic dispute had occurred. Investigation is pending on this incident.
3:51 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Upon deputies’ arrival both parties had left the area and neither contacted law enforcement for assistance. No further action taken at this time.
4:18 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 900 block of Mary Jane Avenue. All parties advised verbal only and no crimes committed. No further action was taken at this time.
4:43 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Sperry and South Del Puerto Avenue the male subject in the vehicle was found to have a misdemeanor warrant. He was cited and released at the scene.
9:06 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
December 23
8:01 a.m.: Security check in the 1000 blk of Sperry Avenue. Reporting person being uncooperative.
9:28 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 200 block of North First Street.
9:29 a.m.: Identity theft reported in the 500 block of Moray Way.
9:30 a.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1100 block of Blue Heron Drive.
9:32 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:01 p.m.: Family fight in the 300 block of South Fourth Street. Deputies arrived and advised in regard to the situation.
3:27 p.m.: Suspicious person in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:39 p.m.: Family fight in the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Incident documented and deputies advised in regard to restraining orders.
10:15 p.m.: Shots fired on Walnut Avenue.
December 24
1:18 a.m.: Burglary alarm in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:18 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 300 block of South Fifth Street.
6:59 a.m.: Mail theft in the 1300 block of Moonflower Court. Report taken.
1:18 p.m.: Terrorist threats in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. No crimes reported.
1:49 p.m.: Battery reported in the 2300 block of Sperry Avenue.
5:00 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
December 25
12:07 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 1200 block of Swan Drive. Music was turned off.
1:55 a.m.: Resisting arrest in the 900 block of Mary Jane Avenue. Deputies responded and found the responsible assaulting the victim, when contacted the responsible resisted arrest by deputies. Once detained the responsible was transported to the Public Safety Center.
3:11 a.m.: Noise disturbance in the 300 block of Yorkshire Drive. Loud music was turned down.
3:39 a.m.: Drunk in public reported in the 200 block of Cherry Blossom Lane.
7:15 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 300 block of South Fourth Street. Deputies responded and after investigation responsible was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center.
1:31 p.m.: Commercial burglary in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane.
3:28 p.m.: Family fight in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Deputies responded but were unable to locate.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.