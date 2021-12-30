Police Log December 20 to December 26

December 20
12:27 a.m.: Assist other agency call in the 200 block of Heartland Ranch Avenue. Medical aid call. Fire Department and law enforcement assisted.
7:35 a.m.: Vandalism call reported in the 1200 block of Stonechat Lane.
3:20 p.m.: Reporting party at Patterson substation to report a prior stolen vehicle.
4:07 p.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 50 block of North Salado Avenue. Upon arrival male subject gone. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
4:31 p.m.: Reporting party at Patterson Police Services to report prior hit and run accident.
8:30 p.m.: Security check in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Deputies contacted the female subject, she was fine and did not need law enforcement assistance.
10:55 p.m.: Suspicious persons reported in the 3000 block of Old Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival deputies contacted two individuals who were fishing.
December 21
6:17 a.m.: Subject flagged down Deputies needing medical assistance. Paramedics were called and transported the individual to the hospital.
6:47 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 50 block of Rogers Road.
9:58 a.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive.
10:09 a.m.: Accident property damage reported in the area of Walker Ranch and Sperry Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: Verbal fight in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies contacted a male subject who was not allowed in the area. The male agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
12:04 p.m.: Security check in the 600 block of Periwinkle Drive. Deputies checked the residence for the reporting party. No suspicious activity or persons found.
3:45 p.m.: Public nuisance call in the 400 block of South Second Street. Deputies contacted a male subject who was yelling at people going into the business. Male subject agreed to leave the area. No further action taken at this time.
4:58 p.m.: Accident property damage reported in the area of Sperry Avenue and South Ninth Street.
8:59 p.m.: Area check in the 500 block of South Second Street. Reporting party advised of “loud boom” south of area.
9:02 p.m.: Family fight in the 100 block of North First Street. Deputies contacted both parties and they agreed to go their separate ways for the night. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
December 22
12:23 a.m.: Juvenile disturbance in the area of American Eagle Avenue and Sperry Avenue. Reporting party advised several juveniles in the area throwing eggs at his vehicle. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate the juveniles matching the description given by the reporting party.
5:13 a.m.: Verbal fight in the 700 block of North First Street. Deputies contacted the reporting party. No crimes committed and no further action taken at this time.
8:01 a.m.: Accident property damage reported in the area of Sperry and Ward Avenue.
10:17 a.m.: Verbal fight reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas. Upon deputies arrival the male subject had left the area. No crimes committed and no further action taken.
12:00 p.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:24 p.m.: Hit and run property damage reported in the area of North Second Street and West Las Palmas.
1:46 p.m.: Safety hazard reported in the area of North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue. Male subject walking into roadway. Deputies were unable to locate the male upon arrival.
3:20 p.m.: Trailer reported stolen prior in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway.
6:28 p.m.: Male subject in roadway yelling at vehicles in the area of Ossie Street and South El Circulo. Subject was detained, arrested and transported to the Public Safety Center for being drunk in public.
9:33 p.m.: Extra patrol request for the 16000 Block of Baldwin Road.
9:50 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 600 block of Logan Way. Upon arrival deputies concluded no crimes had occurred and no further action was taken.
9:55 p.m.: Community mailboxes reported vandalized in the 400 block of Osprey Drive.
December 23
11:12 a.m.: Contacted male subject at South El Circulo and South Del Puerto Avenue. Subject had a parole warrant, he was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center for the active warrant.
1:11 p.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 100 block of Paint Way. Female subject was arrested for the charges of domestic violence and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
2:46 p.m.: Recovered stolen vehicle in the 80 block of James Burke Avenue.
4:15 p.m.: Petty theft report in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:44 p.m.: Traffic stop in the area of Washburn Street. Deputies contacted a male with an active felony warrant. Subject was detained and transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
8:01 p.m.: Security check in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Reporting party advised a female was being harassed by a group of male subjects. Deputies talked with juveniles in the area but were unable to locate the female subject.
December 24
3:43 p.m.: Family fight reported in the 500 block of South Second Street. Upon arrival both parties were gone. No further action taken at this time.
4:18 p.m.: Deputies observed two Mustang vehicles in a speed contest. Upon making a traffic stop two male subjects were cited, the vehicles were towed and one subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The one male subject was taken to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:17 p.m.: Security check in the 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Reporting party heard a female subject in a white van screaming. Deputies located the white van and contacted a male subject. No female subject was located in the van or the area.
6:37 p.m.: Fireworks in the area of Ward and Heartland Ranch Avenue. Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity in the area.
7:08 p.m.: Fireworks in the 1200 block of Cliff Swallow Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity.
8:03 p.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon reported in the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:49 p.m.: Arial report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Bullfinch Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any fireworks.
December 25
12:08 a.m.: Arial report of fireworks in the area of Leather Creek and Steel Creek Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any fireworks.
12:52 a.m.: Assault with a deadly weapon reported in the 200 block of North First Street. Deputies contacted a suspect in the case and arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Public Safety Center without incident.
6:08 p.m.: Report of fireworks in the area of Steel Creek and Placer Creek Drive. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate any fireworks.
December 26
1:17 a.m.: Security check in the 1200 block of Pipit Drive. Upon arrival deputies checked the residence as the alarm had been activated in the upstairs area. No suspicious activity or persons were located.
8:52 a.m.: Found property located in the 1400 block of Henley Parkway.
8:53 a.m.: Malicious mischief reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
