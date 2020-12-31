Police Log December 22 through December 28

Patterson Police Services received:
156 calls for service
25 traffic stops
December 22nd
10:18 a.m.: While Deputies were patrolling Poplar Avenue and Las Palmas Avenue, they conducted a traffic stop for a suspicious vehicle parked on the canal bank, Kyle Herbert,41 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for 3 Felony warrants.
3:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
8:56 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of felony vandalism with security footage on the 100 block of Sperry Avenue.
9:10 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
December 23rd
8:34 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a domestic violence standby on the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
7:00 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with injuries on Eucalyptus Avenue and Highway 33.
9:07 a.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the 3200 block of Perchivale.
10:33 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of stalking on Sperry Avenue. Evidence was booked. No arrests made at this time.
4:31 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of vandalism of a vehicle due to family fight Walnut Avenue.
December 24th
9:40 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report battery on Sperry Avenue, no arrests made at this time.
10:29 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft of items taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of K Street.
6:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on South Fifth Street. Benjamin Flores, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Violating Restraining Order and Inflicting Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
December 25th
5:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for a subject trespassing on private property on Sperry Avenue, Juan Marquez, 27 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Evading Police: Disregard Safety, Conspiracy to commit crime, possession of marijuana for sale, delaying/obstructing Officer in performance of duties, and sale or transportation of marijuana.
11:06 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of child abuse on the 1200 block of Wigeon Lane.
11:27 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a family fight on North Sixth Street. Neco Yarbough, 32 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Inflicting corporal injury to spouse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or great bodily injury.
2:41 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a verbal fight which resulted in a domestic violence standby by law enforcement on the 600 block of North Second Street.
December 26th
12:32 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of vandalism on the 100 block of Sperry Avenue.
9:37 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the return of suspect vandalizing same house by shooting at house again with BB gun, no arrests made at this time for felony vandalism.
December 27th
5:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft of a catalytic converter on the 60 block of Shorthorn Street.
11:07 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on M Street and North Fourth Street. A 29 year old male was cited for displaying wrong license plate, driving without a license and vehicle was towed.
December 28th
10:01 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen black ATV with oversized fenders, white and yellow flames on the side of quad, red stickers and a red muffler on the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
11:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen green John Deere gator on the 1100 block of North Second Street.
1:07 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of grand theft of a catalytic converter on the 1300 block of Buckskin Way.
1:32 p.m. :Deputies were dispatched for the recovery of a stolen blue utility trailer on the 1300 block of Pinto Way.
1:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the collection of found property found on Westley Elementary school grounds on the 2200 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:09 p.m.: Deputies were patrolling Annamarie Avenue and Speno Drive and recovered stolen white utility trailer and stolen license plate. Eric Schultz, 35 was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Theft or extortion involving motor vehicle, trailer, auto theft and delaying/obstructing Officer in performance of duties. Shannon Findley, 35 was also arrested and booked into the Public safety Center for knowingly receiving a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.
5:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft of a catalytic converter on the 1300 block of Alpine Creek Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.