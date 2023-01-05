Police Log December 26 to January 1

Patterson Police Services received:
180 calls for service, conducted 21 traffic stops and issued 8 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from Dec. 26, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
December 26
4:42 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 800 block of Miraggio Drive.
5:32 a.m.: Subject contacted during a traffic stop. The female driver was found to have multiple active warrants and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
9:53 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 200 block of Second Street.
4:02 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported in the 100 block of Rogers Road. Deputies would like to remind everyone not to leave valuables in your vehicle, especially during the holidays.
December 27
9:12 p.m.: Credit card fraud reported in the 50 block of Rogers Road.
11:21 p.m.: Kidnapping reported in the area of Baldwin and Zacharias Road. Male driver was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to be holding female passenger against her will. Male subject was taken into custody and booked at the Public Safety Center for multiple charges.
December 28
7:30 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 100 block of Paint Way.
4:13 p.m.: Traffic accident with property damage reported in the 2200 block of Sperry Ave.
4:53 p.m.: Fight reported in the 2900 block of Renzo Lane. Verbal only between business employee and male subject. Male was asked to leave the property and not return.
9:49 p.m.: Deputies assisted CHP in the area of Lola Court.
December 29
8:15 a.m.: Assault reported in the area of Sperry and American Eagle Drive. Male subject injured in physical altercation with another male subject. Investigation is pending.
8:16 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 10 block of Weber Ave.
3:26 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 300 block of Sixth Street.
6:15 p.m.: Vandalism reported in the 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. Vehicle vandalized while parked at work.
7:17 p.m.: Fight reported in the area of Sperry and Rogers Road. Verbal only road rage incident. No crimes reported.
December 30
1:23 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Child bike stolen from store entrance.
5:15 p.m.: Petty theft reported in the 1400 block of Shearwater Drive. Vehicle license plate taken by unknown subject.
5:39 p.m.: Warrant arrest in the area of Sperry and American Eagle Ave. Deputies contacted female subject during a traffic stop and found she had an active warrant. Subject was transported to the Public Safety Center.
7:15 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Ave. Verbal only between subjects in parking lot. No crimes reported.
7:39 p.m.: Violation of court order reported in the 200 block of Sixth Street.
11:47 p.m.: Vehicle pursuit in the area of Samantha Creek and Pine Creek Lane. Deputies responded to report of suspicious persons attempting to break into vehicles. Possible involved subjects lead deputies on a pursuit through town. Deputies lost contact with the vehicle but later located it unoccupied.
December 31
4:39 a.m.: Deputies assisted the Coroner’s Office in the 30 block of Echo Court.
9:21 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Sutter Creek Court.
11:58 a.m.: Traffic accident with property damage reported in the area of Las Palmas and Plaza Circle.
January 1
3:55 a.m.: Suspicious person reported in the 1300 block of Shearwater Drive. Reporting party stated back gate was open. Deputies responded and found wind had blown the fence down. Nothing suspicious found.
1:37 p.m.: Traffic accident with property damage reported in the area of Logan Way and Walnut Ave.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.