Police Log December 27 to January 2

December 27
5:51 a.m.: Deputies responded to 2200 block of Sperry Avenue, local truck stop, for the report of vehicle burglary.
12:35 p.m.: Report of stolen vehicle from 1400 block of Henley Parkway.
1:01 p.m.: Attempt to contact subject on warrant on 200 block of South Sixth Street. No subjects located.
1:13 p.m.: Domestic battery reported at 200 block of Bella Flora Lane. Female suspect was unable to be contacted and no arrests made.
5:17 p.m.: Deputies assisted Coroner’s Office at 1100 block of Pipit Drive.
5:57 p.m.: Injury accident reported on South Second Street. Ambulance advised and vehicles towed from the scene.
7:23 p.m.: Reports of a fight at 100 block of Las Palmas Avenue. Upon arrival, subjects had left the scene and no crimes reported.
December 28
10:23 a.m.: Assist other agency in locating owners of suspicious vehicle at 1100 block of Jasmine Drive. No answer at residence.
11:31 a.m.: Public nuisance reported at 1000 block of Sperry Avenue, popular retail store. Subjects contacted outside store. No crimes committed.
1:14 p.m.: Abandoned vehicle left in roadway on New Forest Way. Vehicle towed.
2:49 p.m.: Parking citation issued to vehicle parked in front of fire hydrant on New Forest Way.
9:57 p.m.: Report of verbal altercation between employer and employee at 2700 block of Keystone Pacific Parkway. No crime committed and employee advised to contact their human resources.
10:37 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at 300 block of Park Center Drive. Subject on site was determined to be site security. Advised subject to contact their employer.
December 29
8:45 a.m.: Security check on Ashwood Lane due to loud bangs being heard. Nothing located on scene.
1:04 p.m.: Report of unauthorized use of credit card at 200 block of Bella Flora Lane. Possible suspect had prior permission to access card. Victim advised to cancel card.
2:12 p.m.: Family fight reported at 100 block North First Street. Both parties stated was small argument and all secure. No crimes.
5:52 p.m.: Theft from retail store at 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Male subject exited store without purchasing items. No one matching suspect’s description was able to be located in the area.
6:01 p.m.: Stolen vehicle located on Zacharias Road.
9:49 p.m.: Extra patrol requested at 1100 block of Kestrel Drive due to fear of unknown subjects possibly making threats.
10:18 p.m.: Family fight at 400 block of Leather Creek Lane regarding use of a vehicle. Keys were returned to rightful owner and no further assistance needed.
December 30
12:40 a.m.: Vehicle stuck in mud. Vehicle had to be towed and driver given ride home.
4:59 p.m.: Vehicle burglary reported outside retail store at 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Victim stated would make online report and advised not to leave valuables in vehicle.
4:45 a.m.: Suspicious person contacted on Moray Court reported to have been attempting to enter vehicles. No stolen property in subject’s possession and no vehicles in area appeared to have been broken into.
4:12 p.m.: Report of vandalism at park located at 1100 block of James Burke Avenue. Subjects were contacted breaking bottles and were advised to clean up.
5:48 p.m.: Traffic stop on Baldwin Road resulted in subject taken into custody for warrant. Transported to Public Safety Center.
6:54 p.m.: Verbal fight reported at 1000 block West Las Palmas Avenue at park. Unable to locate subjects at park. Other subjects on scene said all was clear.
8:09 p.m.: Vehicle stopped at 600 block of Rosemary Drive due to no plates. Male subject issued citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
9:33 p.m.: Male subject contacted on South Third Street was arrested on warrants. Transported to Public Safety Center.
December 31
12:44 p.m.: Vehicle accident with injuries at 900 block of Sperry Avenue. Ambulance and Fire contacted.
5:53 p.m.: Sounds of gun shots reported on Black Crow Lane. Reporting party uncooperative over phone. No suspects located.
January 1
1:02 a.m.: Report of shots fired at 1100 block of Tern Way. Deputies arrived on scene and detained a male subject. Subject was arrested and transported to the Public Safety center for the charges of disturbing the peace, delaying/obstructing a peace officer and drunk in public.
4:05 a.m.: Report of injured dog in roadway of Cliff Swallow Drive. Animal control notified and transported.
12:56 p.m.: Residential burglary at 900 block of Sycamore Avenue.
4:15 p.m.: Reports of multiple fireworks in area of 1300 block of Cougar Creek Drive. Extra patrol requested due to animals in fear of loud noises.
11:29 p.m.: Vehicle accident and property damage. Parties exchanged information. No further action.
January 2
1:01 a.m.: Report of verbal fight at 1000 block of Deer Hollow Drive. No answer at residence and all appeared to be secure. Unable to contact reporting party via phone.
2:18 a.m.: Verbal fight reported at 100 block of South Second Street, retail store. Subject attempted to steal phone charger. Deputies requested subject to leave.
8:59 a.m.: Theft of catalytic converter from vehicle at 600 block of Berlin Way.
9:29 a.m.: Domestic dispute at 300 block of North Salado Avenue resulting in arrest of male subject for charges of domestic battery of a spouse and possession of high-capacity magazines.
9:52 a.m.: Deputies assisted Coroner’s Office at 600 block of Snow Creek Lane.
11:08 a.m.: Domestic dispute at Peregrine Drive and American Eagle Avenue. Male suspect not on scene and unable to be located. No arrests made.
11:54 a.m.: Theft of catalytic converter from vehicle at 400 block of Roadrunner Drive.
3:56 p.m.: Vehicle accident at 200 block of Park Center Drive. Parties exchanged information. No further assistance.
5:40 p.m.: Verbal fight between spouses at 200 block of C Street. Parties advised of eviction process. Verbal only, No crimes.
8:59 p.m.: Suspicious person at 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Contacted subject trying to shovel a plant from school property. Subject did not have valid ID and was advised to have someone come take them home.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
