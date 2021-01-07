Patterson Police Services received:
118 calls for service
December 29th
3:37p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street and Carpenter Road. The vehicle had red and blue flashing lights, air horn, sirens, and was driving recklessly with no regard to public safety, using devices to impersonate a police officer. Brian Hoar, 34, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for reckless driving and using devices to impersonate a police officer. The vehicle was towed for evidence.
4:42 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of an assault on the 1300 block of New Forest Way, no arrests made at this time.
4:50 p.m.: Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the 4700 East Linwood Avenue. Javier Herrera, 20, was arrested and booked for felony vandalism.
December 30th
12:23 a.m.: While Deputies were patrolling the 2700 block of Highway 33 they contacted Cassie Lair, 34. Records check revealed Cassie had one felony warrant out of Stockton; she was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center.
December 31st
8:05 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a commercial burglary on the 100 block of E Street.
2:11 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a subject who appeared to be under the influence on the 40 block of Rogers Road. Collis Williams, 25, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for Possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and possession of narcotic controlled substance.
2:51 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of a vandalism to dwelling by BB gun.
January 1st
12:09 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a stolen, and recovery of stolen vehicle in the area of South Fourth Street and B Street.
12:34 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a vehicle burglary on the 2400 block of Sperry Avenue.
8:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 10 block of South Sixth Street for the report of a stolen 1995 beige Mercedes Sedan.
9:17 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
11:46 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Baldwin Road for the report of a residential burglary, where $1,200 in furniture and two firearms were stolen from the residence.
January 2nd
12:47 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue for the report of a petty theft of a laptop computer from vehicle.
1:52 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a commercial petty theft on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue.
3:13 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the collection and report of found property in the area of Osprey Drive and American Eagle Avenue.
9:20 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a traffic collision with property damage on the 100 block of East Las Palmas Avenue.
January 3rd
1:24 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to a fight involving weapons on the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Kang Roop, 30, was arrested and booked into the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or great bodily injury/force, felony vandalism and re-arrest/revoke probation.
2:58 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of Identity Theft on the 600 block of Berlin Way.
4:19 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of vandalism to vehicle on the 300 block of Summer Phlox Lane.
5:22 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a strong-arm robbery in the area of Shearwater Drive and Leather Creek Lane.
6:08 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a penal code violation on the 100 block of Sperry Avenue.
January 4th
5:20 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a commercial burglary of two leaf blowers on the 1000 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:55 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Third Street for the report of vandalism. A 40-year-old female was cited for vandalism.
11:26 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched for the report of a commercial petty theft on the 2200 block of Sperry Avenue.
