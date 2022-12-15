Police Log December 5 to December 11

Patterson Police Services received 208 calls for service, conducted 49 traffic stops and issued 29 citations/warnings through proactive parking enforcement from December 5 through December 11, 2022.
December 5
12:05 a.m.: Domestic violence reported in the 400 block of North Second Street. Deputies responded to a call of screaming and crying being heard. Deputies contacted subject and through investigation found that a physical altercation had occurred. The subject was detained and booked at the Public Safety Center without further incident.
6:02 a.m.: Commercial burglary reported in the 1300 Henley Parkway. Unknown subjects entered property and stole cash, radios, and tools. Report taken.
2:51 p.m.: School threats in the 500 block of Peregrine drive. Deputies responded to assist staff, contacted responsible and guardian and found no immediate threat.
December 6
2:29 a.m.: Hazard reported in the roadway in the 2300 block of Sperry Avenue. Deputies assisted.
11:40 a.m.: Investigation in the 1300 block of Shearwater. Deputies installed decoy packages in an attempt to capture theft activity.
4:52 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of South El Circulo. Victim was uncooperative with details.
December 7
1:19 a.m.: Burglary alarm in the 600 blk of W Las Palmas Avenue. Cleared.
8:05 a.m.: Public nuisance in the oleanders, city employees trying to clear trash and deputies assisted with transients.
5:08 p.m.: Theft by false pretense. Report taken.
7:30 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 600 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Unable to locate.
11:27 p.m.: Traffic accident with injuries on South American Eagle Avenue. Report taken.
December 8
7:53 a.m.: Accident with property damage reported in the 30 block of South Del Puerto Avenue. Report taken.
12:55 p.m.: Grand theft reported in the 1000 block of Sperry Avenue. Report taken.
1:37 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of South Fourth Street. Report taken.
11:02 p.m.: Family fight in the 1000 block of Deer Hollow Drive. Subject was found to have warrant and was transported to the Public Safety Center.
11:19 p.m.: Accident with minor injuries in the 1200 block of Grebe Lane. Report taken.
December 9
6:58 a.m.: Burglary alarm reported in the 200 block of West Las Palmas Avenue.
December 10
9:13 a.m.: Grand theft in the 800 block of Oakwood Lane. Catalytic converter stolen. Report taken.
12:55 p.m.: Residential burglary in the 50 block of Walker Ranch Parkway. Report taken.
1:11 p.m.: Grand theft in the 500 block of Franquette. Catalytic converter stolen. Report taken.
7:14 p.m.: Shots fired in the 700 block of Beck Creek Lane. Unable to locate.
December 11
9:22 a.m.: Hit and run in the 800 block of North Second Street with property damage.
1:55 p.m.: Family fight in the 200 block of South Sixth Street. Verbal only.
10:48 p.m.: Spousal abuse in the 500 block of West Las Palmas Avenue. Victim was contacted with visible bruising. Subject contacted and detained for abuse and transported to Public Safety Center.
•Items in this column include a sample of reports in the Patterson Police Services dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers. Charges may have been dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.